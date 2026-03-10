Supervisor Subcontracting SE (73973)
2026-03-10
Do you have experience as a team lead and wants to be a part of a global company? Are you good at communicating and are a detail-oriented person who also can see the bigger picture? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Supervisor Subcontracting to our team in Sweden!
Region NCE and Global Offshore > NCE > Sub supplier Management Supervisors
Operating within the Vestas Northern & Central Europe business unit, we focus exclusively on selling, constructing, and operating onshore wind power plants in Sweden. With the office in Malmo, Service Sweden is responsible for the service and maintenance of our customers' wind power plants in both markets.
Together with our colleagues throughout Vestas, we handle some of the largest operational projects, for some of the most complex customers in Europe. We take pride in our collaborative and curious culture and to meet our targets we offer our employees an open working environment where passion and persistence are the daily ingredients to seize the opportunities of our exciting journey.
Responsibilities
First point of contact for an assigned group of technicians
Assigned technicians is supervised/supported/coordinated and a positive and effective working relationship is established and maintained
Delivery of services on an operational level in compliance with safety standards, quality and performance targets
Compliance with Vestas standards across the dedicated sites and tasks, ensuring that processes, procedures and tools is implemented continuously
Ensures obeying regional laws and regulations
Escalation of performance of behavior related issues to responsible Area Supervisor
Qualifications
Previous experience as a Manager/Supervisor within an industrial / engineering environment in a field-based position within power generation industry or associated with large complex industrial machinery and equipment or equal alternative
Computer literate, able to use MS Office and in-house database and workload management systems
Demonstrates solid reasoning and decision-making capabilities as well as a positive and solution-oriented mindset
Organized and methodical approach to work, attention to detail, able to priorities own workload and capable to deliver on time and in full
Skilled in building and maintaining relationships
Customer-focused
Willing to travel on regular basis, including nights away from home
Competencies
Role model with a Safety and Compliance mindset, leads by example and capable to motivate others
Supports empowered decision-making, initiates improvement, coaches peers, adept at building rapport, and skilled in resolving complex issues
Technical background and relevant technical training level
High capacity to adjust to changing tasks and ability to handle high workloads
Good communications skills, Self-organization
Good IT skills, MS Office, SAP and Salesforce
Continuous commitment to technical and performance improvements
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, collaborative, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, accountability for tasks and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden but could also be Åseda, Örebro in Sweden.
You should expect some travel activity, approximately 30 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 10.04.2026. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
