Superuser - Group Real Estate
Ingka Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-01-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
SUPERUSER - GROUP REAL ESTATE
As engaged, open minded and curious experts in all parts of the Real Estate business we take responsibility for the real estate business at Ingka as a trustworthy, appreciated and wanted business partner. We secure new and maintain existing physical locations in order to meet the needs of the many people. We provide strategic insight based on our knowledge and understanding of the Real Estate portfolio in Ingka. We take the lead in delivering safe, compliant, sustainable and innovative property solutions - with Democratic design and life cycle cost on top of our mind. We actively maintain and secure that our properties are kept in relevant shape for the business.
Your responsibilities
As a superuser you will be an ambassador of the global process.
You will deliver support, guidance and training to the clusters and countries related to the process and order solutions steered by Group Real Estate. You will do that by developing and implementing standards, guidelines, and methods for how to use the Real Estate order solutions.
Some of your daily activities will be to:
* Understand and modify digital systems and solutions. Perform some configuration activities.
• Coordinate and implement changes to the processes, ways of working and solutions
• Secure that the solution is utilized in a proper way to make use of its full potential.
• Create reporting regarding adoption and use of the system as well as user satisfaction.
• Cooperate with Business Solution to raise improvements and adaptation for changing business needs. * Capture, analyze, document, trace, priorities and agree on requests and needs from the countries and feed back to Business Solutions
• Actively keep updated regarding the solutions potential
• Secure training process to ensure the country/cluster superusers and end-users are confident in their role; at the same time secure process for updating training material
• Work in close connection with the different functions in Real Estate to capture business requirements and future developments needed.
• Support with testing activities and sign off user acceptance test
• Responsible for securing data quality and performance on a day-to-day basis
As you can understand, there will be much more for you to do in this position, but this is what we start with.
The Superuser is placed in Malmö, Sweden and you will report to the Controlling and Operations Manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-07
E-post: carljohan.petri@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
7389196