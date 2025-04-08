Summer worker - Communications
2025-04-08
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) in Lund, Sweden is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, at an international workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
About the position
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the Communications group in the Administration Directorate.
The Communications Group is responsible for managing all of ESS' external and internal communications and engagement activities, supporting the organisation in its mission to complete the construction of the facility and secure readiness for operations as a leading Neutron Science facility. The responsibilities span across the full strategic and operational scope, meaning that it is the Communications Group who develops, distributes, and follows up communications in all channels.
As a summer worker for the Communications Group, your main area of work will be to support internal and external communications tasks related to a major international Science conference (ICNS 2025) in July, partially hosted by ESS, in Copenhagen and Lund. You will also support with developing and publishing content for various projects in internal and external digital channels (social media, Webpage, Intranet etc.) An internal project identifying and reviewing outdated intranet content will also fall under your responsibilities.
About you
A suitable background for this position would be:
• You are studying communications.
• Ideally, you have first-hand experience with internal and external communications already.
• You have good written and oral communication skills in English.
• Minimum age 18 years.
You should also enjoy communicating and collaborating with a variety of people in an international environment. You need to be good at taking initiative and are not afraid to ask questions. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills and who likes to collaborate with different people from a variety of backgrounds.
Duration and location
This is a summer work position of maximum 12 weeks. The exact length will be determined by agreement.
The planned start date is 9 June 2025, or by agreement.
Your workplace is on-site at ESS, Partikelgatan 2, Lund, Sweden.
How to apply
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 15 April 2025.
For further information regarding the position, please contact interim Communications Group Leader Lina Andersson at lina.andersson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
