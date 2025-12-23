Summer work 2026 Sales Administration - French Speaking
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Do you want to be part of a team giving World Class Service & Support to Tetra Pak customers all over Europe?
At Tetra Pak we have a European Sales Administration Centre which is focused on servicing & supporting the European markets together with Maghreb and Türkiye. We service ~3900 customer sites in 14 different languages (Swedish, Finnish, English, German, Spanish, Italian, French, Dutch, Polish, Serbian, Croatian, Greek, Portuguese and Turkish).
This position is for native French speakers only.
We offer
The position offers a great opportunity to make a true difference for our customers and will provide you with valuable experience in a fast-paced, dynamic, and international environment. You will work with a dynamic team and have extensive international contacts, most internally within Tetra Pak.
Please observe that you as a non-EU-citizen, must have a valid work- and resident permit in Sweden during your work period.
Some of our summer positions are security classified and therefore a security check will be conducted and registered, prior to a decision on employment.
What you will do this summer
Together with the rest of the team you will play a vital role in our success in servicing and supporting our customer base. The responsibility of the team is to handle all the administrative tasks for the spare part orders. As a Sales Admin Officer you will be a key player in our organization and drive our customer satisfaction in a direction that aims to increase Service, Performance & Quality.
To be successful in this position, we expect you to have native fluency in French, both writing and verbal. Administrative experience and knowledge within IT and logistics area will be considered as an advantage.
You will focus on:
Execute order administration tasks in SAP's ECC, Salesforce and other internal tools & systems.
Follow-up on orders, service level agreements and other key measurements.
Assure that transport to each customer is done in the right time, and at the lowest cost.
Work in close cooperation with the European market companies & other internal departments.
Be the second-line operator in one or more of the following areas
Issue purchase orders and follow up on deliveries from suppliers.
Preventive housekeeping of pending orders via our IT systems and reporting tools.
Participate in Daily Management and other activities to constantly improve the operation.
Who you are
For this role we are searching for a native French speaker. You are also able to work 100% from our Lund offices.
As a person you are service minded, result oriented and can easily and on a detailed level understand work instructions, work processes and administrative tools. You can work independently and together with others towards set goals. You have fast, accurate and excellent pro-active communication and networking skills, administration skills being your leading star. You have the ability to take initiatives and drive for changes. You are a team-player and enjoy co-operating with others to solve the work tasks in the most efficient way.
Application
Apply online at jobs.tetrapak.com between 22 December - 22 February. Note! This is the only way to apply. Please send in your application as soon as possible. We are working with continuous selection. Please submit your CV in English.
How to apply:
Visit jobs.tetrapak.com
Filter on "Sweden"
In the list, select "Summer work 2026 Sales Administration" and choose which languages are applicable for you.
Click "Apply now"
If you already are a registered user, enter your username and password to log on. If not, select "Create an account" and follow the instructions to become registered.
We will contact you via the e-mail and phone number you have stated in your application. Please fill out all questions in the application form and mandatory fields marked with a red *
Confirmation
Once you have applied, you will receive a confirmation email stating that your application has been accepted. If you do not receive this email, please check your junk mail and that you have applied for "Summer work 2026 Sales Administration".
We aim to notify all candidates no later than April 2026 if they will be offered summer work or not.
Don't forget to send in your application before 22 February at jobs.tetrapak.com.
If you have questions regarding your application, please contact HR Direct, HR.Sweden@tetrapak.com
.
