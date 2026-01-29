Summer internship - Nova Statistics Toolbox
As a Machine Vision Innovation Center, SICK Linköping develops high-performance cameras and advanced AI-powered software that drive the future of both manufacturing and logistics automation. Whether it's helping robots pick the right item or enabling high-precision quality control with 2D and 3D vision, our solutions bring clarity, speed, and smart decision-making to complex industrial environments. With 100 passionate colleagues in Linköping - and backed by a global team of 10,000 with headquarters in Germany - we create technology that powers safer, smarter, and more efficient industries worldwide.
What you will do
Nova is a web based configurable vision application platform, that runs on our industrial sensors and helps users with or without programming knowledge to easily set up and solve their vision applications using a graphical user interface. At their disposal customers can leverage wide variety of machine vision tools, from simple measurements to AI powered decision making.
The goal of the summer job is to implement additional tools and functionality in Nova related to statistics. This involves both tools and system wide features, both for gathering statistics over time and communicating them to the user and external systems. The work includes both application development in LUA and frontend work in Angular (HTML & Typescript).
What you need
• Experience with Lua/Python or similar scripting languages
• Experience with web development, e.g. TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular, React, or similar technologies
• Familiar with Git
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
Who are we?
We give vision to automation - and intelligence to machines.
We are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. We have consistently been recognized as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the Great Place to Work survey. We actively work to reduce our climate footprint and engage in various initiatives to contribute to society and enhance diversity at our workplace.
Period of time
June - August (8 weeks)
Got questions?
Feel free to contact Tom Artursson, Head of Configurable Vision, by email tom.artursson@sick.se
You can also reach out to our HR representative, Sarah Lantz, sarah.lantz@sick.se
Ready to take the next step?
Submit your application and start your journey with us. We can't wait to hear from you! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
