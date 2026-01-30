Summer internship - Automatic test cases for Machine Vision 2D/3D cameras
As a Machine Vision Innovation Center, SICK Linköping develops high-performance cameras and advanced AI-powered software that drive the future of both manufacturing and logistics automation. Whether it's helping robots pick the right item or enabling high-precision quality control with 2D and 3D vision, our solutions bring clarity, speed, and smart decision-making to complex industrial environments. With 100 passionate colleagues in Linköping - and backed by a global team of 10,000 with headquarters in Germany - we create technology that powers safer, smarter, and more efficient industries worldwide.
What you will do
SICK offers advanced machine vision solutions, see sick.com. We use a test suite with automatic test cases to provide high quality software for our AI powered Inspector smart camera product line.
The task of this internship is to improve the automatic test suite to use injected pre-recorded images for many of our test cases. This will improve the stability of the test suite and ensure more predictable test results.
What you need
Good knowledge of Python programming and an interest in Machine Vision cameras is required.
Who are we?
We give vision to automation - and intelligence to machines.
We are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. We have consistently been recognized as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the Great Place to Work survey. We actively work to reduce our climate footprint and engage in various initiatives to contribute to society and enhance diversity at our workplace.
Period of time
June - August (8 weeks)
Got questions?
Feel free to contact Johan Häggström, Head of Embedded Vision team, at +46 709 802 162 or by email johan.haggstrom@sick.se
You can also reach out to our HR representative, Sarah Lantz, at +46 739 109 937 or by email sarah.lantz@sick.se
Ready to take the next step?
