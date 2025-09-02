Success Factor Business Expert
2025-09-02
Competence: Mid-level or Senior
Percentage of remote work allowed: 50%
Period from: 2025-10-01
Period to: 2026-03-31
Job description:
Compensation, P&G and Talent Management consultant, SuccessFactors
Key skills: Must have extensive and recent experience of Compensation, Succession & Development and Performance and Goals modules in SF.
Assignment:
We need a Business Expert that is used to coordinate and drive development in SuccessFactors Compensation module. The work aims to ensure we have corrected comp data for countries in SuccessFactors. The data in SF should be synced with the local payroll solution to ensure data quality. Coordinating the final wave of getting comp data into SF and ensuring that local requirements are fulfilled by documenting requirements and follow up that the config resources implement them.
Also, the assignment supports partly deployed solutions:
Assist to contribute of the design of the Succession module in the best way. Please note that a lot of process mapping and part of the config work have been done, and we need an expert to improve the design, and convert the many business needs into functional requirements that our in-house app consultant can then build.
Expectations on the senior consultant is to give clear recommendations and guidance since this process has been supported by manual work previously.
It is important that the consultant has vast experience of Performance and Talent Management implementations across different organizations (preferably larger, global organizations) where the person has helped the client find the best solution for their business, based on SF best practice.
The assignment also includes support in the continued roll-out of Performance & Goals, where the next wave is to design and implement the module for store mgmt. and we need to ensure that Talent management solution aligns with our performance and goals concept.
Required cloud certification:
Merit to be certified in SF modules S&D, P&D and Comp. Ersättning
Fast lön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Neha Redkar neha.redkar@multimind.se +46 708 152 562
9487057