Student Worker - Electrical Engineer
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Malmö
2024-08-14
Join our team as a Student Worker - Electrical Engineer at Vestas Technology & Operations! Work on exciting projects in technical contracting, value engineering, and grid compliance, collaborating with our global team of engineers. If you're enthusiastic about renewable energy and have a background in electrical engineering, we want to hear from you!
Vestas Technology & Operations > Frontend Engineering & Technology > Technical Sales Management NCE, Onshore North & West
VTO Regional Engineering & Technology NCE represents the corporate technology & operations organization Vestas Technology & Operations (VTO) in the 6+ GW p.a. regional business unit Northern & Central Europe (NCE).
The RE&T NCE Onshore team North & West is one of the onshore-focused parts of the organization, providing the link between the NCE business unit towards the central R&D team, responsible for global product development in Vestas. The team interfaces towards the regional organization, especially the interdisciplinary Sales & Customer Project Execution teams, and external stakeholders including customers, independent engineers, transmission system operators, regulators, and other authorities.
Our main responsibilities centre around technical contracting, technical value engineering, customization and execution of projects concerning grid compliance.
We are looking for a Student Worker with approx. 20 hrs./week - Technical Sales Management for our Technical Sales Management North & West team, which covers Finland, Sweden, Denmark (NORTH) as well as the UK and Ireland (WEST). Based at the Vestas Malmo office, we need a motivated and skilled student worker to support our Electrical Engineering team and who can collaborate across the organization.
The selected individual will collaborate with both the electrical project engineers and various Engineering Specialists from around the world at Vestas. Your responsibility is to support the Electrical Engineer on tasks ranging from general process optimization to grid requirement work to supporting electrical simulations and modelling as well as general contract and project documentation.
Responsibilities
Support and collaborate with regional technical teams on daily tasks and challenges
Assist our Electrical Engineers on tasks related to Grid connection of wind power plants such as administrative support about preparing project-specific documents for modeling and grid code testing purposes
Give creative and innovative inputs during open discussions on project engineering
Managing and maintaining internal systems and databases. Assist in optimizing current documentation processes.
Interface with internal stakeholders with specific technical issues and documentation
Assisting with the creation of technical documents, presentations, and related materials. for internal/external stakeholders
Coordination of project-related work and assisting Engineers in running smaller projects
Qualifications
Proficiency in both spoken and written English is essential, and knowledge of a Scandinavian language is beneficial
Currently enrolled at the end of your Bachelor's or Master's preferably in the field of Electrical Engineering, Energy Systems, Renewable energy or similar
Excellent Excel, Word and PowerPoint skills and Programming skills (e.g. Python) would be an additional advantage
An initiator who thrives in collaborative, multicultural settings
Curious and inspired by technical complexities
Genuine interest in working in the renewable industry to shape the future
Competencies
Effective communication and fast learning skills are of high importance
Solid eye for general improvements, strong analytical skills
Effective at interpersonal interaction, comfortable in engaging with a multicultural team
Good coordination and organizational skills
What we offer
We present an opportunity for professional advancement and individual enhancement within a motivating context at a premier wind turbine enterprise. We value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions.
If the above matches your field of interest and your qualifications, please apply online as soon as possible. We conduct interviews ongoing and close the position when we have found the right person.
All enquiries are treated confidentially.
Additional information
The primary work location is in Malmö, Sweden.
To be considered for this role, you must apply online before September 16, 2024. We will review applications on an ongoing basis. We can withdraw from the job and reserve the right to do so at any time, including before the advertised closing date.
For more information, please get in touch with Recruiter Amanuel Gebremariam at alege@vestas.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-16
