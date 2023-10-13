Student Worker - Economy Assistant
2023-10-13
Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: we believe in the power of nature and technology. Help us to be ready to face the energy challenges of tomorrow and make a green footprint - join the team in creating a better future for us on our planet.
We focus on hiring the best people, wherever they may be in the world. We pride ourselves on the flexibility we offer to our employees and are committed to building a workforce that can grow with the company. Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues' safety at the heart of our organization.
In Finance department, we are looking for a detail-oriented Student Worker to join the team.
In this role, you will be contributing to be the best in the industry, and you will have the possibility to gain experience from various job functions by working with experts in different fields.
How to contribute to our vision
• Customer invoicing and follow up
• Account payable support
• 3rd party reporting hours / support to planning team
• Ad hoc administrative tasks
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change. We are also looking for...
• You are graduated from the High School or enrolled in a higher education, Bachelor or Master level (please write the expected graduation date in your CV) from a Swedish Educational Institution.
• You have strong communication skills
• As a person you are analytic, outgoing and a quick learner
• You have a structured and organized approach to your tasks and like to work in a team
• You are an advanced user of MS Office
• You possess excellent English and Swedish skills both orally and in writing
• Experience with Excel and SAP is an advantage but not must have
In return of your commitment we offer you...
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come. We are a global team of diverse colleagues who share a passion for renewable energy and have a culture of trust and empowerment to make our own ideas a reality. We focus on personal and professional development to grow internally within our organization. Siemens Gamesa offers a wide variety of benefits such as flexible working hours as well as home-office possibility for many colleagues, employer-funded pension, attractive remuneration package (fixed/variable) and local benefits such as subsided lunch, employee discounts and much more
Empowering our people https://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future? https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions - the greatest challenge we face.
Other information
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact the primary recruiter Aysegul Izgi through email: aysegul.izgi.ext@siemensgamesa.com
.
Please mention the Job ID in the email.
Please apply in English via the apply button.
We kindly draw your attention to the fact that this email may NOT be used for sending applications or CVs for evaluation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-21
(org.nr 559078-8666)
Rödvattnet, Åsele (visa karta
)
895 93 BREDBYN Jobbnummer
8188343