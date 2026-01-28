Student Talent Programme 2025
2026-01-28
Are you a driven student in your 2nd or 3rd year of studies and ready to interact with a potential future employer? Are you curious about working in an international environment? In the Tetra Pak Student Talent Programme, you will get the chance to gain valuable experience within the world 's leading food processing and packaging innovator, while you 're studying!
About the programme
The programme is designed for ambitious students who want to gain insight and experience from a potential future employer and to develop an understanding about your own professional future. At the same time, you will contribute to our business with new ideas.
The programme starts in June 2025 and you will be working full time during the summer(s). The Student Talent Programme will continue throughout the semester and include summer work until you graduate with the intention of a collaboration that extends during your education and possibly longer.
The main elements of the programme are:
• Summer work until graduation. Tasks typically related to your field of education
• Dedicated mentor to support you through the entire programme
• Extra work during school semesters (optional)
• Thesis project
About you
As a person you are result oriented and have the ability to take initiatives and drive your own activities. You are curious, flexible, analytical and have a sincere interest in problem solving. You are creative and thrive on being a part of a collaborative and international environment.
A good command of English, both written and verbal is required.
We are looking for students in their 2nd or 3rd year studying:
• Various fields of Engineering, such as
• Mechanical Engineering
• Chemical Engineering
• Data Management
• Data Engineering
• Supply chain
• Physics
• Science
• Mathematics
• Computer Science
• Mechanical design/Product design
• Technical education in combination with Leadership/ management
• Food chemist/ analytical chemist
• Quality Management/ Lean manufacturing
• Ecosystems/Environment/Road and water
• Program/project management
• Economics
• Business administration
• Business management
About Tetra Pak
Tetra Pak protects what 's good. Our brand is our promise, delivered: to our customers, to our employees, to our suppliers, and to the communities in which we operate. All over the world - from the streets of Egypt to the forests of Brazil, Tetra Pak strives to protect the safety of food and the environment. Together with our customers we make food safe and available, everywhere. Since the start in 1951 we have taken pride in providing the best possible processing and packaging solutions for food.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:Sarah.hallberg@adecco.se
For questions regarding the Student Talent Programme, please contact:Sandra.schultz@tetrapak.com
