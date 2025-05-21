Student for a lab assistant role in Stockholm
Are you a tech-savvy student looking for a flexible and rewarding part-time job in Stockholm? Join an innovative medical technology project as a Lab Assistant and gain valuable experience in a real-world R&D environment. Ready to gain some new experience? Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a lab assistant to help our client with data collection, measurements, and organizing results in the development of a new medical x-ray imaging device. The company is located central in Stockholm, and you will have more information about them if you proceed in the recruitment process.
It's a perfect job to have alongside your studies, as the working hours are flexible, including early mornings, late evenings, and some weekends. Scheduling is done weekly, based on availability. The position involves approximately 20 hours of work per week, with the possibility of more or fewer hours depending on need. We are looking for someone who is available to work during the summer without any extended vacation planned, and who is also interested in continuing part-time work alongside their studies in the fall.
You are offered
• A valuable part-time job alongside your studies
• A dedicated Consultant Manager at Academic Work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Imaging medical phantoms with a prototype x-ray computed tomography system.
• Calibration of the system.
• Data handling, such as storing, copying, and transferring data.
• Depending on interest and skills, the role could also include image reconstruction and processing.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Currently studying in a relevant engineering program with at least one year of studies remaining
• Fluent in English
• Good computer skills
• Willingness to work independently after proper training
• A positive, flexible approach to working in a prototype environment and where working hours can vary from week to week
• Availability to work over the summer: June, July, August, also during the autumn
It is meritorious if you have relevant work experince.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
