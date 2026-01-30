Student Assistant | F-3
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
Student Assistant | F-3 | IES Liljeholmen: where the future blossoms!
Are you interested in supporting and developing young students? Do you want to work in a newly built, committed, and international school environment? Then you might be the person we are looking for!About the Position
We are looking for an engaged Student Assistant to work with specific student in grades F-3 at our newly built school in Midsommarkransen.
Your main responsibilities:
• Follow and support the student during the school day, and potentially in after-school care (fritids).
• Provide support to the student, socially, both inside and outside the classroom.
• Adapt the support based on the student's unique needs and interests.
• Collaborate closely with the student's guardians, mentor, and other pedagogical staff to ensure the student's development.
• Continuously evaluate and adjust your work.
You will be an important part of a team that includes class teachers/mentors, special-teachers, and other pedagogical staff. We work together to ensure the student develops in all aspects.We are looking for someone who:
• Is interested in working with students in the younger ages (F-3).
• Has a strong ability to build relationships and communicate well with students, guardians, and colleagues.
• Is a stable and secure adult who can set boundaries with care and has a great deal of patience and endurance/perseverance.
• Master's/understands both Swedish and English.Meritorious (not mandatory, but a plus):
• Experience working with children and youth.
• Relevant training, such as a Preschool/Childcare Assistant qualification (Barnskötarutbildning) or equivalent.
• Knowledge of NPF (Neuropsychiatric disabilities).
• Knowledge of and interest in a low-arousal approach (lågaffektivt bemötande).
• Language skills in addition to Swedish and English.
We place great emphasis on personal suitability, so even if the profile doesn't perfectly match your experience, you are more than welcome to submit your application. Please do so as soon as possible as we are recruiting continuously. Our hope is to be able to start the position as soon as possible.
Be part of our exciting journey - come and blossom with us at IES Liljeholmen!Other Information about the School
All Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) schools across the country are founded on the same basic vision, referred to as the IES Ethos. We encourage you to read more about these and see if they align with your own professional values and beliefs.
At IES, pedagogical lunch is included for all employees. The lunch served always consists of various dishes and a vegetable buffet.
IES operates under the private school agreement with Almega.
Our school, IES Liljeholmen (F-9), moved to brand-new premises in Midsommarkransen in August 2024. We are in an exciting phase of development where we actively work together to build a school with great potential through good collaboration and innovation. The junior school F-3 is a new part of the school, starting up in connection with the move in August 2024. This means we are now in our second academic year with the junior school, where significant development is taking place! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: gerardo.gomez.liljeholmen@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://liljeholmen.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Liljeholmen Kontakt
Gerardo Gomez gerardo.gomez.liljeholmen@engelska.se Jobbnummer
9713800