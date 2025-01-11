Structural Steel Foreman
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2025-01-11
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where STEGRA (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Structural Steel Foreman
The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Read project plans, drawings, specifications, and blueprints
Create and manage schedules and monitor attendance of the crew
Oversee construction sites and supervise the use of machinery and equipment
Delegate responsibilities and tasks to crew members, contractors, and other workers according to priorities and plans
Emphasize safe use of all tools and equipment and enforce the proper use of safety gear, like helmets and goggles
Manage employees to ensure the project is kept on schedule
QUALIFICATIONS
Advanced knowledge of construction procedures.
Min 5 years Experience working in steel production plant / DRI plant or Power & Heat, Oil & Gas or Petrochemical projects installation Works
Experienced in steel construction works,
Ability to read and understand drawings, blueprints, and construction plans
Excellent organizational and time-management skills
Ability to problem-solve and fix routine errors
In-depth knowledge of safety guidelines and best practices Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-10
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9097726