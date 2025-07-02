Strategy Manager to Ikano Bank
We are looking for a Strategy Manager to Ikano Bank. In this role you will be a key part in driving strategy development, M&A projects, the Bank's overall business planning, and enable the execution of the related transformation initiatives.
#Bildlänkhttps://media.sjr.se/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Ikano_storytellning-1.jpg
About the role
The role of the Strategy Manager is to support the Bank through leading, facilitating, and guiding strategy development and other project. The team holds responsibility for supporting the Bank's management team with:
• Strategy development - Development of the Bank's strategy, and targeted deep-dives in select significant areas
• Business planning - Driving and facilitating the business planning for the Bank
• M&A - Taking lead on process and/or specific areas of higher attention for M&A projects
• Other - Special engagements on a need's basis
The Strategy Manager reports to the Deputy CFO/Head of CFO Office. The CFO Office unit has Bank wide responsibility for Corporate Strategy and M&A, Sustainability, Transformation, and Finance strategy as well as Finance Product Management.
You will be central in facilitating the development of the bank's strategy, business plans and high-impact projects in close collaboration with all areas of the Bank. Consequently, you will get the opportunity to play a key role and be part of the rapid transformation and profitability of the bank.
Qualifications
You have:
• Strong interest in strategy development, and translating strategy into executable plans
• Good understanding and a strong interest in the banking industry
• Experience from strategic change management, bank/finance and/or management consulting
• Curious and innovative mindset and the experience and confidence to challenge and facilitate the right priorities, content and focus of the bank's strategy and transformation roadmap
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
You need the ability to plan, manage and execute activities as well as manage stakeholder expectations. You have a strong drive to continuously develop and improve, and you have a strong focus on results and value. The role will require collaboration with multiple units and executive management.
You have a solution-oriented mindset, a "can do" attitude and a minimum of 3-5 years of work experience from a relevant role within Consulting, Corporate Finance, Strategy or similar. You have a strong academic record and excellent skills in Microsoft Office (Excel, Power Point, Word, etc.). The position will also require strong verbal and written communication skills, as well as the ability to travel from time to time.
Culture
This is an exciting opportunity to join a bank that is in the middle of a significant transformation, where growth is the key to profitability, where you will be a key part in shaping the way forward. The role offers a chance to take a holistic perspective, and to make a real impact in an international environment with a fast-moving and down-to-earth culture, where long-term thinking and the ability to collaborate are central.
About the company
Ikano Bank offers simple and fair financial services to consumers and businesses. As part of the Ingka Group we aim to create possibilities for better living through meaningful, sustainable solutions on fair terms.
Contact Information
This recruitment is handled by SJR. For more information, please contact Tomas Vinnersten, Recruitment Consultant, +46 766 471 614. We review applications continuously - apply soon. Ersättning
