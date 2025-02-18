Strategic Sourcing Manager
2025-02-18
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We as the Sourcing Team, look after 130 billion SEK external spend working with suppliers all around the world. That means we influence around 62% of Ericsson's net sales value by searching for the best and negotiating favorable deals. We are one big team of around 1,000 people in more than 60 countries working with more than 20,000 suppliers. Our job is very exciting because we get to work with an end-to-end business approach, gaining insight and understanding from R&D to Service Delivery.
We are now looking for recent graduates to join our Global Sourcing Graduate Program starting mid August 2025. The goal of our program is to prepare the path for dedicated, passionate Sourcing professionals toward future leadership roles in our organization.
The successful candidates will be provided with a comprehensive training and development program lasting 18-24 months that contains classroom training, on-the-job training, different assignments, and job rotations (one of them abroad) within the Sourcing organization across the world. At the end of your job rotations, you will start working in a Sourcing role that is aligned with your interests, skills, and business needs.
Click here to discover more about our Sourcing Graduate Program, and to hear inspiring insights from our alumni: Global Sourcing Graduate Program
What you will do:
* Get the chance to do 3 rotations where you will gain experience in different specialties within Sourcing and learn about different spend categories. The last rotation will be an international assignment.
* Get the chance to experience and learn about different jobs within Sourcing to help you decide where your passion lies for the future.
* Get an experienced Mentor to support you during your learning experience. Your mentor will ensure you receive the support and training you will need to be successful during your 3 rotations, as well as moving into your first exciting role within Sourcing at the end of the program.
* Join exciting training programs that will help prepare you and a peer group of graduates for your future role.
* Join a global organization, working with colleagues from different cultures and backgrounds where you will learn to understand customer and stakeholder needs and develop & drive end-to-end Sourcing solutions.
The skills you bring:
* Master's degree from reputable universities, a related degree in supply chain management or procurement is a plus;
* Fresh graduate or less than 3 years working experience;
* Proficiency in English;
* Dedicated & goal-oriented with a continuous change & improvement approach;
* Curious and passionate about continuous learning;
* Great in communication and presentation skills;
* Adamant about teamwork and collaboration;
* Hands-on & solution-oriented;
* Analytical & Problem solving skills;
* Interest in and understanding business trends and customer needs.
