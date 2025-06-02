Strategic Purchaser
AB Sandvik Coromant / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Stockholm
, Solna
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive in dynamic environments where you get to work with long-term and sustainable improvements and solutions? At Sandvik Coromant, we're now looking for a communicative and collaborative Strategic Purchaser to join us! Welcome to our open and inclusive team where you have great opportunities for both personal and professional development.
A few words about your new team
We're responsible for indirect purchasing in Sweden and work together with the companies within Sandvik Group. Our team consists of tactical and strategic purchasers spread between our sites in Gimo and Stockholm.
Your mission
In this position, you manage the procurement process for goods and services related to facilities and capital projects in the Facility Management (FM) category and Capital Expenditure (Capex). You identify cost-savings opportunities and efficiency improvements in the FM category and Capex projects, as well as evaluate, select, and manage relationships with suppliers and contractors.
Also included in your job is to:
Develop and implement procurement strategies.
Conduct performance reviews and ensure compliance with contractual obligations.
Negotiate contracts with suppliers, ensuring competitive pricing and favorable terms.
Collaborate with stakeholders.
The location for this position is Västberga or Gimo and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're seeking a candidate with a bachelor's degree in supply chain management, economics, or related field. Strong experience in sourcing management services, especially hard FM and Capex procurement, is required. Proficiency in Excel is necessary; knowledge of SAP/ARIBA is a plus. This position requires skills in English and Swedish, both written and verbal.
As a person, you're driven, independent, and you have a results-oriented and analytical mindset with the ability to leverage data and metrics to drive decision making. With excellent negotiation and communication skills, you're able to build and maintain strong relationships.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Larysa Sherstylo, hiring manager, at +46 73-413 142
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts (Sweden):
Magnus K Berglund, Unionen, +46 (0)70-616 23 32
Carl-Åke Jansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-699 63 47
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Karin Wallón
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 15, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079454.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed, and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Lerkrogsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
126 79 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik Coromant - Västberga Jobbnummer
9368625