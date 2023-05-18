Strategic advisor with focus on biodiversity
2023-05-18
Company Description
About the Company
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
About Strategic Development
Strategic Development drives the corporate strategy development and capital allocation. With the strategy as base, we facilitate development of asset strategies and new business models in close collaboration with the Business Areas, that make the strategy real. R&D is a key enabler in our work with business development. Furthermore, we drive the sustainability and environment management and are responsible for ensuring that Vattenfall is constantly improving in these areas - and that sustainability is an integrated part of our corporate strategy.
Job Description
Do you want to take part in shaping a fossil-free future in co-existence with nature?
Vattenfall has made a strong commitment and in order to deliver on our bold ambitions we are now looking to strengthen our corporate environmental team within Vattenfall's strategic function. We are an open and engaged group working in an exciting international environment.
Biodiversity and nature protection is one of our key strategic focus areas. Vattenfall is recognized as being in the forefront and our biodiversity efforts involves many different types of projects and initiatives across the whole company. Vattenfall has set ambitious targets and we are determined to ensure that the energy transition is done in co-existence with nature. We are now looking for a strategic advisor who is passionate about nature related strategic projects.
We need you because:
We want the best competences to further shape our roadmap towards "a biodiversity net positive impact by 2030".
We want to engage with a wider range of stakeholders like NGO 's, customers, politicians and financial community and you will thrive in this web of contacts.
We want to secure that energy transition decision are with care for nature also in relation to new regulation and international frameworks.
We want to engage in new initiatives and research that benefits biodiversity in all our markets including the options that new technology provides.
We are interested in the best strategic and natural capital competences and our skilled corporate environmental team simply cannot wait to welcome you as one of us.
Qualifications
You as a person
We believe that you are a person with a strategic mindset who is very passionate about nature protection and eager to develop fast within the field of biodiversity in a business context. You have relevant bachelor or master degree (e.g. Environment/Ecology, Natural Science or Engineering Discipline) or similar. For you it is easy to break down complex challenges to more manageable pieces, targets and actions. You are a skilled project manager who enjoys working in a multi-stakeholder environment and you have the ability to motivate others to work towards the same goals. You are structured and have the ability to prioritize and plan realistically. Communicating in English is natural for you both in writing and in front of an audience. We are looking for an outgoing personality that is aligned with our principles: Active, Open, Positive and Safety.
We believe it is highly meritorious if you also meet one or more of following qualifications:
Previous experience working with strategic biodiversity assessments in a business context
Understanding of methodologies to measure biodiversity
Experience in working with Environmental Impact Assessment
Knowledge about biodiversity accounting within the financial sector (e.g. reporting initiatives and frameworks like TNFD)
Experience from working with business initiatives and frameworks (e.g. Science Based Targets for nature)
Experience in a similar position in an international environment, preferable in consultancy companies or within corporate strategy/sustainability/environment
Fluency in English and a good command of Swedish
Additional Information
Diversity and inclusion - in everything we do. At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company. We strive to be good role models regarding diversity. Read more on how we work with diversity and inclusion here: https://corporate.vattenfall.com/careers/working-at-vattenfall/diversity/
Location: Preferably Stockholm (Solna). Other Vattenfall main locations can be discussed. Travelling will be required.
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter no later than the June 7 2023.
Due to GDPR we kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
Our offer
We offer you a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in a team with a broad expertise in different environmental fields and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer flexibility and respect for work life balance. Your role will give you the opportunity to build a broad professional network, both within Vattenfall and with external stakeholders. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Josefin.blanck@vattenfall.com
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Kajsa Loman, Kajsa.loman@Vattenfall.com or Peter Blixter, +46 72-237 32 02.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Shahriar Badiei (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna) Juha Siipilehto (Seko) Anders Bohlin (Unionen). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
