Strategic Account Lead
Roiroi Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roiroi Group AB i Stockholm
At ROIROI, we help direct-to-consumer brands rise and thrive. As a 360-degree e-commerce agency, we specialize in turning strategic insights into action, building cutting-edge websites, and delivering precision performance marketing that drives results.
With an expansive understanding of online retail and digital strategies, we're here to support global growth and help brands scale internationally. Our approach-PLAN-BUILD-GROW-guides everything we do, whether we're working with startups or enterprise-level companies, tailoring our expertise to meet each client's unique needs.
We're committed to creating a partnership with every client, taking on projects that inspire mutual belief and drive. Right now, we're in an exciting phase of growth and are looking to expand our team.
The Role:
We're now looking for a Strategic Account Lead to spearhead the scaling of DTC brands. You'll be responsible for the execution and strategy of performance-driven campaigns, focused on new customer acquisition and increasing brand visibility. You'll push boundaries, test new ideas, and always keep profitability at the forefront. Your client relationships will be rock solid, and your ability to see and chase growth opportunities will be second to none.
What You'll Do:
Implement strategies that deliver incremental value and keep performance improving.
Test and optimize relentlessly-whether it's ad formats, budgets, targeting strategies, or audience segmentation.
Manage daily optimizations, keeping budgets and targets on track to achieve client objectives.
Drive new customer acquisition and boost brand awareness for high-growth DTC brands.
Build great relationships with clients-be their go-to expert for all things paid search and paid social.
Collaborate with the internal and client team to make sure everything-from content to creative-is perfectly aligned with growth goals.
Keep multiple projects running smoothly with flawless execution and clear communication.
What You'll Bring:
Mastery of ad buying in paid search and paid social, with a proven track record of driving profitable growth.
5-10 years in digital marketing, crushing it in customer acquisition and brand awareness.
A relationship builder-clients trust you to deliver results and guide them to success.
Data-driven mindset, always ready to analyze, optimize, and test new ideas.
Structured and organized, with the ability to manage multiple projects without missing a beat.
Experience working with DTC brands and understanding how to navigate their unique challenges.
Why should you Join Us:
Join us and work with incredible DTC brands where your strategies directly drive their growth and success. You'll be part of a dynamic, collaborative team that thrives on creativity, innovation, and achieving profitable results. We foster a culture that celebrates experimentation, continuous learning, and bold ideas-because we know that's where the magic happens.
Ready to Lead?
If you're obsessed with driving customer acquisition, love building relationships, and know how to create incremental value through innovation and testing, let's talk! Apply now and be part of something amazing! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roiroi Group AB
(org.nr 559452-7656) Jobbnummer
9035684