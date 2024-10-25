Store Manager - Outlet Gustavsberg
2024-10-25
At Fiskars Group we are unified and driven by our common purpose: pioneering design to make the everyday extraordinary. Join our team and seize the extraordinary opportunity to influence the everyday!
Join Our Team as an Outlet Store Manager in Gustavsberg - Stockholm!
Are you a passionate leader with a flair for design, a commitment to exceptional customer service, and a drive for retail success? We are seeking an experienced and dynamic individual to lead and develop our team as an Outlet Store Manager. As the driving force behind our store, you will have the opportunity to highlight your leadership skills while immersing customers in the world of our brands and products with history of 375 years.
The Iittala Rörstrand Fiskars Outlet in Gustavsberg, that is one of our biggest, are located just outside Stockholm in an historical Factory environment.
Full time 40 h/week
Collective agreement: Tjänsteman Detaljhandelsavtalet (Unionen/Svensk Handel)
