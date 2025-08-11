Storage Infrastructure Engineer
Build the future of infrastructure at Swedbank-design, innovate, and bring IaC and cloud solutions to life like a true tech wizard!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Maintain and advance modern storage platforms, including SAN, Block Storage, Object Storage, and NAS, to deliver high-performance, reliable, and scalable data solutions;
Develop and strengthen both your own and your team's knowledge of Infrastructure as Code by collaborating closely, for example through pair programming. The goal is to learn from each other, solve problems together, and build a shared understanding of working with automation and infrastructure management using code;
Join our cloud adventure by embarking on a transformative journey where we learn, grow, and master the fundamentals together, uncovering new opportunities as we advance.
What is needed in this role: Proven experience in Storage solutions;
Knowledge in automation and development practices, including IaC is considered as an advantage;
The ability to adapt to ad hoc initiatives, tight deadlines, and changing conditions while maintaining structure and focus;
Analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to prioritize tasks effectively in an agile work environment (Scrum, SAFe, or similar frameworks);
A well-organized and driven approach to identifying user needs, managing stakeholder expectations, and securing delivery of high-quality IT services;
Excellent communication skills in English and the ability to collaborate effectively across teams;
A commitment to continuous improvement and accountability for ensuring reliable IT services throughout their lifecycle;
Relevant academic degree or equivalent experience.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development;
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society;
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities;
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role;
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
" Join our team and...make a difference by adding your experience and perspective to Swedbank and play a key part in our exciting and challenging transformation journey. Become a valuable team-player together with our infrastructure professionals and join our mission to provide a stable, compliant, cost efficient and continuously improved infrastructure environment!As a manager, my main goal is to help you succeed in the role, but also the team's health, happiness, and motivation to create growth and results. Join me in this exciting journey." Kaido Loonurm, your future leader.
