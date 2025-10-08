Staff Engineer Electrode Development
2025-10-08
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Staff Engineer is a technical leader responsible for defining the strategic direction of electrode development. This includes leading advanced projects, identifying next-generation technologies, supporting IP strategy, and providing expert-level guidance in internal and external collaborations.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Define technical roadmap for electrode processes and lead advanced development projects.
• Lead the development of new electrode materials and scale-up of novel processes.
• Participate in patent review, IP generation, and collaboration with legal/IP teams.
• Serve as a technical representative for customer engagements and reliability issue resolution.
• Guide cross-functional and global project teams as a subject matter expert.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: Yes/No
Direct reports: Yes/No
Work environment responsibility: Yes/No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree with over 10 years of experience, or Master's/Ph.D. with 7+ years in battery or electrode development.
• Experience in leading mass production transfer of advanced electrode technologies or developing new product platforms.
• Proven expertise in next-generation electrode materials and process technologies.
• Experience in large-scale development projects, from concept to mass production.
• IP/patent generation and participation in industry standards or consortia.
• Strategic thinking with experience in cost-down and equipment selection.
Specific skills
• Ability to plan and drive long-term technical roadmaps.
• Deep analytical and problem-solving skills using scientific methodologies.
• Strong communication skills in English for global collaboration.
• Capable of training and developing other engineers and technical staff.
Personal success factors
• Strong leadership and influence within technical teams and cross-functional groups.
• Strategic mindset with broad industry and market awareness.
• High adaptability to emerging technologies and trends.
• Commitment to knowledge sharing and technical excellence. Så ansöker du
