Staff Engineer
2022-12-22
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
This role is part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area and our mission is support our potential customers in their journey to buy a car and at the same time provide our retailers with tools and technologies to support outstanding customer experience.
We're looking for someone that will help us craft a world class technical architecture and strategy that spans across multiple product teams and clusters.
We have only just begun this journey in earnest and you'll be joining us at a time where you can really have a great impact and help us set the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do:
• Provide technical leadership across the cluster and in initiatives that span our neighbouring clusters and strategic partnerships (e.g. Polestar).
• Support the technology strategy and architecture for new platforms to be built.
• Chip in to the overall Cluster product vision and strategy, and advice and guide cluster leaders in technical matters.
• Support work to architect, design, develop, deploy and operate services and systems that forms the core of the Volvo Cars data-driven transformation initiatives.
• Be a guide in your particular field and a go-to person for setting strategic directions within it.
• Be a mentor and role-model for other senior engineers and leaders in the organisation.
• Encourage sound engineering practices while driving our technical strategy and roadmaps.
• Be a doer and inspiring leader in the company-wide engineering community.
• Demonstrate and champion an appetite for knowledge and never stop developing as an Engineer and leader.
• Share your knowledge to help others grown by being visible and e.g. coordinate lunch-and-learns, publish your thoughts on external and internal blogs, represent Volvo Cars on external conferences and meetups, etc.
Who you are:
• Someone with extensive demonstrable experience as a technical leader (formal or informal) for several teams.
• Someone that have solid previous experience in working hands-on as a Senior Software Engineer in an agile environment, and still love doing it (when time allows).
• A person that enjoy collaborating with all levels of engineering-, product- and UX leaders to build outstanding products.
• You fully adopt a growth mindset, and can encourage others to do the same.
• You get a kick out of mentoring and supporting your fellow engineers and teams, so they can grow to their full potential.
• You understand the importance of having a solution that is scalable, sustainable, architecturally sound; you care about quality and you know what it means to ship high quality code.
• You can comfortably navigate ambiguity and when required have the ability to exercise good judgment and decision-making.
• A compassionate person who understand that every individual and situation has their specific needs and can adapt your leadership style and interactions accordingly.
• Someone who like to have fun at work and take great care in making sure everyone always feels welcome and included.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
• Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
• Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
• An annual allowance to spend on your health and wellbeing. Ersättning
