Staff Cybersecurity Architect, Governance
2025-05-09
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of mobile apps, connectivity platform and a connected appliance.
We're looking for a Staff Cybersecurity Architect to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Contribute to defining cybersecurity and privacy governance model for Electrolux Digital Experience (DX), with focus on processes and guardrails and their reflection in Electrolux digital products; formulate, evangelize, drive stakeholder alignment and support execution of a long-term strategy in the area of cybersecurity and privacy governance for connected products.
In detail, you will:
Formulate, maintain, evangelize and drive adoption of technical guardrails, policies and processes in the area of cybersecurity-and-privacy governance across the Digital Experience organization; drive approval by stakeholders (Group CISO, Group Compliance, Data Privacy Office, Digital Technology management); engage in detailed formulation of cybersecurity controls within the commercial-launch process of connected appliances, in alignment with the Digital Process & Tools Excellence function and other;
Support automation of cybersecurity governance by formulation of control sets for connected products and help instrumentation of tooling for control-set application and risk tracking; help define, align with stakeholders and drive automation and adoption of cybersecurity Incident-response and Disaster-recovery processes across Digital Experience;
Follow globally evolving best practices and regulatory requirements in the area of governance for cybersecurity and privacy for connected products, such as OWASP, NIS-2, ISO and others; assess their implications towards architecture and processes relating to Electrolux Digital Products; continuously evangelize within the organization; represent in formulating Electrolux feedback to governing bodies where applicable;
Continuously assess the status of Electrolux Digital Experience organization with respect to cybersecurity and privacy governance; drive internal DX processes and infrastructure to ensure governance; engage with DX Digital Products to influence architecture improvements; support governance audits of Digital Products and assist to external and internal audits assessing compliance;
Carry out cybersecurity reviews and propose architecture improvements, ensure Security by design working together with other Architects, Engineers, Developers and Product Managers;
Identify and communicate current and emerging Cybersecurity threats and Cybersecurity and Privacy gaps in existing and proposed architectures, recommend remedies or enhancements; ensure compliance to standards, policies and best practices;
Serve as DX interface to Cybersecurity governance stakeholders, such as group CISO, Data Privacy Office, Digital Process & Tools Excellence and other functions, in formulation of long-term strategy in the area of cybersecurity and privacy governance ; track, evangelize and promote cybersecurity best practices.
Who you are:
You must have strong understanding of core cybersecurity principles and state-of-the-art IoT ecosystems' architecture;
Expertise is necessary in some of the advanced cybersecurity and privacy topics: security hardening; cybersecurity and privacy protection in embedded, cloud or mobile systems; data protection at rest and in transit; identity and access management; security threat modelling and risk assessment; cybersecurity testing; cybersecurity and privacy legislation and regulatory frameworks (RED, NIS-2, CRA and the like);
Strong knowledge of information security standards, codes of practice and guidelines such as ISO/IEC 27001, NIST Computer Security or OWASP; professional certifications such as CISSP, CISA, CRISC, CCNA; strong knowledge and awareness of corporate governance, related business processes, and control objectives, understanding of cybersecurity and privacy audit procedures;
You have experience in cybersecurity governance from a large global organization, developing and maintaining cyber security policies, procedures, controls, guidelines and standards, protecting the organizations assets, and ensuring that resources are managed efficiently and controlled effectively. Experience with Agile development methods and Continuous integration tools such as Atlassian SaaS or Jenkins is an advantage;
5+ years of experience in cybersecurity governance aspects of digital product development, operation and maintenance; Master's Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering, or comparable experience. PhD and/or cybersecurity specialization, is a plus.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our hub in Warsaw (Poland); exceptional candidates may also be considered for the Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) or for Prague (Czech Republic). Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
