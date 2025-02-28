Ssab - Process Specialist Continuous Annealing
2025-02-28
Join SSAB as a Process Specialist - Continuous Annealing! We are re-inventing the future of steel. SSAB AB is a leading global steel company that is committed to sustainability and innovation. As we embark on our fossil-free transformation journey, we are seeking a highly skilled and knowledgeable Process Specialist in Continuous Annealing to take the lead responsibility for the process design of continuous annealing production connected to SSAB 's fossil-free transformation. This position is based in Luleå.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
About the position
Are you a curious and results-driven professional with a passion for combining process expertise with cutting-edge technology? Do you thrive in project-based environments and take pride in sharing your knowledge? If so, this is an exceptional opportunity for you!
We are looking for a dynamic Process Specialist with expertise in Continuous Annealing and heat treatment of advanced high-strength steels. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring the successful start-up and ramp-up of SSAB's new cold mill complex in Luleå - the most significant transformation project in our company's history
What You'll Bring to the Team
Expertise & Knowledge Sharing: You are passionate about passing on your knowledge and enjoy working collaboratively across teams and functions.
Strong Communication Skills: You have a talent for building networks and articulating complex technical insights in a clear and engaging manner.
A Collaborative Mindset: With an open and curious approach, you inspire those around you and foster teamwork to achieve shared goals.
This landmark transformation project requires determination and a commitment to collective success. Together, we create value and shape the future of our industry.
Your key responsibilities
Lead process technical design for the continuous annealing production line.
Guide process development specialists for the new cold mill complex, collaborating closely with the section project manager for the mini-mill area on equipment, heating cycles, and layout design.
Develop and implement a training program for operators in collaboration with the operations team, including Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Luleå cold mill complex.
Provide expert support to the Luleå/Hämeenlinna/Borlänge conversion project as needed.
Your qualifications - To thrive in this role, you bring
Education & Experience: A B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Engineering or equivalent professional experience, with at least 3-5 years of proven expertise in capital projects related to heat treatment of advanced high-strength steels and continuous annealing line investments.
Technical Competence: A deep understanding of modern advanced high-strength steels and heat treatment processes.
Project Management Expertise: Hands-on experience in complex industrial projects (e.g., steel, oil & gas, or large-scale brownfield/greenfield projects involving plant equipment and systems).
Language Skills: Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is a plus. Experience working in multicultural environments is an advantage.
Personal Attributes: A structured and analytical mindset, strong time management skills, and the ability to work effectively under pressure and tight deadlines.
Collaborative Approach: A strong commitment to engaging diverse stakeholders, ensuring clarity and efficiency in project execution.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2. Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Health Examination
5. Reference Check
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Anders Ohlsson, Director Product & Process Management, anders.r.ohlsson@ssab.com
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, People, GROUP functionst, petra.fekete@ssab.com
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Words from your future manager
"For me this is by far the most interesting time in my 25 years journey within SSAB. Preparing for the new fossil free production of green steel. Building a complete new production facility.
Being an important part of making the major footstep in reducing carbon emissions in Sweden.
As manager for product and process management in this project, I am looking for an ambitious driven and dedicated Process Specialist who can take lead and drive the process development for a dedicated part of our future production setup based on previous experience and new technologies.
You will be an important part of a growing team that has the task to take SSAB into the future." Så ansöker du
