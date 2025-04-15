Ssab - Director Of Engineering Management - Transformation Project
Are you an experienced engineering leader ready to take on one of the largest industrial transformation projects in the Nordics?
We're looking for a Director of Engineering Management to join a high-impact transformation program involving both brownfield and greenfield development. You will be responsible for the full engineering scope-from early design and planning through procurement, execution, and final delivery.
This is a unique opportunity to work in a Nordic setting, with strong focus on value creation, sustainability, and collaboration across multiple technical disciplines and international partners.
Becoming part of the SSAB family means joining a journey. A journey that we believe is essential for the sustainability of this planet. Steel has been one of the most important materials for developing our society and it will continue to be so. In the roofs over our heads, in the bridges connecting our cities and in the cars of tomorrow. At SSAB we are proud of our history and leadership in high-strength steel. But we are also aware that the production of steel is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in the world. That has to change. That is why we have developed the world's first fossil free steel production and has committed to becoming largely fossil-free by around 2030. As part of SSAB you will be instrumental in realizing this goal and push for the green transformation of the whole steel industry.
Main responsibilities
Lead and manage all engineering-related activities in the project to meet performance, cost and schedule.
Govern the Engineering Management Office (EMO) and secure efficient coordination between internal teams, engineering consulting partners, contractors, process equipment suppliers, and technical consultants.
Ensure clear and defined design requirements and interfaces across all disciplines and project stages.
Drive Value Engineering and "Design to Cost" throughout the project lifecycle.
Align engineering activities with procurement and construction timelines.
Oversee the development of documentation, drawings, models, specifications and tender packages.
Be contract owner for engineering-related scopes and support procurement and negotiation processes.
Monitor and control engineering budget, cost forecasts, and progress reporting.
Ensure compliance with Swedish/European engineering standards and regulations, especially in industrial design.
About You
We're looking for a dynamic, strategic and hands-on leader with deep engineering experience and the ability to motivate and align large teams:
You've led a design organization in a project that exceeds 10 billion SEK and hold a senior role in two other relevant projects for this position.
Extensive experience in engineering planning, execution and procurement.
Deep understanding of value engineering, performance optimization and lifecycle thinking.
Strong knowledge of Nordic industrial standards, safety and quality requirements.
Skilled at managing multidisciplinary engineering teams and complex project interfaces.
Confident in contracting, commercial terms, and cost control.
You lead through clarity, trust, and engagement-empowering teams to drive forward independently.
Comfortable solving complex problems in innovative and unconventional ways.
Our offer
At SSAB we strive for a diverse and inclusive environment. We use our values - driven, true and ahead - in making everyday decisions, keeping the customer at the heart of what we do. This makes us all team players, each with the drive to improve. When joining SSAB you will become part of an organization of passionate problem solvers working together on important challenges. We will support your growth by providing a safe and friendly workplace that contributes to work-life balance. If you set out to achieve it, at SSAB you will have the possibility of broadening your skills and grow within your field or beyond.
We offer a wide range of appreciated benefits to our employees. Some examples of these are listed here:
Profit sharing
Life balance through reduction of working hours
Wellness grants
Recruitment process
1. Apply
2.Interview
3. Come and meet us
4. Reference Check
5. Health Examination
6. Sign
Background check may be a part of the recruitment process.
Got questions about this position?
Contact Petra Fekete, Interim Talent Acquisition Partner, Transformation Office, People, GROUP functions, by e-mail.
Contact Petra by e-mail - petra.fekete@ssab.com
We decline contacts from recruitment agencies and ad sellers regarding this advertisement.
Trade union information is provided by Akademikerföreningen, Unionen and Ledarna, which can be reached via our switchboard on phone +46 920 920 00.
Word from your future manager
SSAB has taken the lead to transform the steel industry to a fossil free value chain. We initiated the HYBRIT initiative and our currently transforming two of our Nordic production sites, Oxelösund and Luleå. For me personally, this is the most meaningful and challenging job I have had in SSAB and feel privileged to be part of the core team leading our Luleå Mini Mill project. As overall responsible for leading this project and SSAB 's transformation in Luleå I have a task to build a world class project team. We are now looking for an experienced Director of Engineering Manager to join SSAB Owner 's team with overall responsibility to oversee and steer the engineering process for the project. You will join a dedicated and experienced multi cultural project team combining global experience from all corners of the world.
If you are good at engineering management, want to make difference towards a more sustainable world and enjoy a real challenge we cant wait to hear from you.
Carl Orrling, Ph.D
