Sr.Scientist - Bioscience Cardiovascular - KellyOCG
2025-02-19
Do you have expertise within in vitro cardiovascular biology and enjoy working in the lab? Would you like to apply your expertise in a global company that is accelerating innovative science and turn ideas into life changing medicines? Join us to discover future treatment of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases!
KellyOCG, a global talent solutions provider, is seeking an Sr.Scientist - In Vitro Cardiovascular Biology, on behalf of our partner, AstraZeneca. This is a 12-month contract role based onsite in Gothenburg, Sweden, where you will be fully integrated with the AstraZeneca team, reporting directly to the onsite manager.
CVRM is one of three main therapeutic research areas within AstraZeneca. Early CVRM has a patient-centric approach for discovering novel treatments for patients with cardiovascular-, chronic kidney- and metabolic disease and delivers candidate drugs into late-stage clinical development. In the Bioscience Cardiovascular department, we focus on identifying and validating new drug targets for treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease and heart failure, as well as evaluating pharmacological aspects, e.g. efficacy and mechanism of action, of potential new drug candidates. The in vitro team delivers key data to projects across all phases of the drug discovery and development process, and we work with different modalities such as small molecules, modified mRNA, antibodies, cell therapy, antisense oligonucleotides and peptides.
What you will do:
As a Senior Scientist you will play a key role in driving science and projects within the cardiovascular area forward. This is a lab-based role where you will explore novel drug targets with key in vitro data. Collaboration is critical for successful delivery of drug projects, and you will work closely with scientists/teams from a wide range of different functions within AstraZeneca as well as with external partners and collaborators. You will work with in vitro biology using cell lines, pluripotent stem cells (PSC) and primary cardiovascular cells along with molecular and functional biology techniques. You will have the opportunity to try novel techniques and ideas required for progressing existing portfolio and novel science.
Responsibilities include:
Independently design, develop and run in vitro studies and assays for target identification and validation
Work with molecular biology methods, imaging and assays for functional readouts such as contractility and cardiac metabolism
Contribute to communications of scientific findings through publications in scientific journals and at meetings
Proactively contribute to a vibrant and innovative working environment where improvements and new ideas are adopted and freely shared
Essential for the role:
PhD or master's degree in biology, pharmacology, cardiovascular disease or similar
Strong experience in cell and molecular biology, biochemistry and relevant in vitro/ex vivo assays within the cardiovascular area
Experience in handling and manipulating relevant PSC cells and primary human and animal cardiac cell types, including cardiomyocytes
Excellent English communication skills, both spoken and in writing
Desirable for the role:
Experience with cardiomyocyte biology and function in healthy and diseased systems
Background in drug discovery and development in the pharmaceutical industry
Background in Vivo and in Vitro
