Sr. Sales Operations Manager
Neo4j Sweden AB
2025-08-13
About this Role
In this role, you will contribute to Neo4j's accelerated growth and will ensure strong collaboration between Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and other teams, to help implement revenue growth strategies
The role will require cross-functional partnership to provide scalable processes, strategies and tactics to enable us to grow and capture market share across the world
You will be an essential member of the wider Revenue Operations team, and a subject matter expert in Sales Operations
Develop key metrics and implement strategic initiatives to ensure strong alignment with company goals
Develop automated efficiencies wherever possible and create repeatable processes scale the effectiveness of our sellers and Revenue Strategy teams
Help with determining and prioritizing operational priorities connected to customer acquisition, growth, and ongoing success as we work towards our revenue and efficiency goals
Establish high levels of quality, accuracy, and process consistency in planning, forecasting, and other efforts run by Sales Operations
Understand and assist with our sales compensation planning, including sales quota allocation, variable compensation policies, and territory alignment
Execute effective change management and communications for technology implementations and automation within the Sales organization
Partner with the analytics team to deliver core quantitative analysis; develop reporting and dashboards to show performance, trends, opportunities, and risks across the customer life cycle
Qualifications
4+ years of experience in Sales and Revenue Operations with a strong track record of improving revenue generating processes through expertise, consistency, and cross functional execution
Trusted partner to Sales and overlay teams, known for translating business goals into operational strategies that help GTM teams scale
Deep cross-functional experience collaborating across Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Systems to drive strategy, execution, and alignment
Excellent communicator with a collaborative, solution-oriented mindset that fosters trust and momentum across teams
Skilled at providing sales leaders with actionable insights, performance trends, and pipeline visibility to support strategic decision making
Operates independently in fast paced, ambiguous environments with a bias for informed action and execution
Proven success in designing and implementing scalable processes that increase seller productivity and unlock growth opportunities
Expert in workflows related to core sales technology systems including Salesforce and key third-party tools (Gong, Zoominfo, Outreach,etc.) with a focus on continuous optimization and driving adoption to improve sales workflows
Strong presentation and storytelling abilities able to distill insights and influence stakeholders at all levels, from executive leadership to frontline teams
Highly organized and continuously improvement-driven, focused on making lasting impact across people, processes, and systems
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12
E-post: penny.stevenson@neo4j.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
