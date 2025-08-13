Sr. Sales Operations Manager

Neo4j Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-13


About this Role
In this role, you will contribute to Neo4j's accelerated growth and will ensure strong collaboration between Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and other teams, to help implement revenue growth strategies

The role will require cross-functional partnership to provide scalable processes, strategies and tactics to enable us to grow and capture market share across the world

You will be an essential member of the wider Revenue Operations team, and a subject matter expert in Sales Operations

Develop key metrics and implement strategic initiatives to ensure strong alignment with company goals

Develop automated efficiencies wherever possible and create repeatable processes scale the effectiveness of our sellers and Revenue Strategy teams

Help with determining and prioritizing operational priorities connected to customer acquisition, growth, and ongoing success as we work towards our revenue and efficiency goals

Establish high levels of quality, accuracy, and process consistency in planning, forecasting, and other efforts run by Sales Operations

Understand and assist with our sales compensation planning, including sales quota allocation, variable compensation policies, and territory alignment

Execute effective change management and communications for technology implementations and automation within the Sales organization

Partner with the analytics team to deliver core quantitative analysis; develop reporting and dashboards to show performance, trends, opportunities, and risks across the customer life cycle

Qualifications
4+ years of experience in Sales and Revenue Operations with a strong track record of improving revenue generating processes through expertise, consistency, and cross functional execution

Trusted partner to Sales and overlay teams, known for translating business goals into operational strategies that help GTM teams scale

Deep cross-functional experience collaborating across Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Systems to drive strategy, execution, and alignment

Excellent communicator with a collaborative, solution-oriented mindset that fosters trust and momentum across teams

Skilled at providing sales leaders with actionable insights, performance trends, and pipeline visibility to support strategic decision making

Operates independently in fast paced, ambiguous environments with a bias for informed action and execution

Proven success in designing and implementing scalable processes that increase seller productivity and unlock growth opportunities

Expert in workflows related to core sales technology systems including Salesforce and key third-party tools (Gong, Zoominfo, Outreach,etc.) with a focus on continuous optimization and driving adoption to improve sales workflows

Strong presentation and storytelling abilities able to distill insights and influence stakeholders at all levels, from executive leadership to frontline teams

Highly organized and continuously improvement-driven, focused on making lasting impact across people, processes, and systems

