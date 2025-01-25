Sr. Consultant, Client Success
Visa Europe Management Services Limited, Sverige / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-25
• Full-time
Company Description
Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating more than 215 billion payment transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.
Job Description
The Sr. Consultant, Client Success Manager is an individual contributor responsible for owning the overall post-sale Client Services relationship for applicable clients (issuers, acquirers, processors, enablers, fintechs, wallet providers and merchants) providing operational and optimisation solutions in support of growing our clients' businesses and achieving their strategic growth priorities by achieving the highest value and impact from Visa's products and services.
The Sr. Consultant is a trusted client advocate and works proactively with their client portfolio to optimize and expand adoption of the clients' Visa product portfolio, enable new capabilities, support geographic expansion, identify Visa product and service sales opportunities whilst helping the client say up to date on Visa rules, mandates and regulatory requirements. The role requires a high level of professionalism, leadership and interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of internal and client stakeholders.
This role is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of Visa's Client Success transformation by partnering closely with Visa's clients to maximize their benefits realization and value from Visa products through optimizing their performance in both the face to face and card not present environment. Working in conjunction with Account Team members from Sales and Product, you will proactively drive Client Success outcomes in alignment with Visa's business agenda as detailed in the Sales Account Plan. The individual will also define and deploy client support and service implementation strategies, including automated tools and capabilities to enhance the client experience, that drive value for our clients and support Visa's strategy.
This role serves as a functional specialist, located in the Nordics and Baltics cluster and reporting to Head of Client Services in the Nordics and Baltics.
Responsibilities include:
• Oversee the implementation of new Visa products the Client purchases by coordinating key Client and Visa teams.
• Ensure Client operational goals and success metrics for their overall Visa product landscape are understood.
• Build and sustain a trusted client advocate status with key client stakeholders by proactively executing against forward looking Client Success Plans.
• Drive and deliver initiatives to improve client adoption of products and use of Visa's self-service tools.
• Stay current with the latest local market trends, payment processing trends, Visa solutions and technologies to provide a great Client experience and generate new sales leads as solutions to identified client pain points.
• Close alignment and engagement with sales account teams on driving the objectives and targets for the client, in line with client success outcomes, and ensuring early engagement to secure client's earliest return on investment
• Develop/ contribute to client education.
• Lead periodic operational reviews with clients and Visa stakeholders at market/ regional or global level (as applicable).
• Act, on an ad-hoc and as needed basis for applicable clients, as the escalation point for managing significant issues and major incident/crisis responses.
• Proactively identify and drive opportunities to optimize client performance.
• As applicable, coordinate with global, regional and/or in-market Client Success team members to maintain a continuous 360-degree view of the Client and deliver a consistent operational relationship experience.
• Delivering Operational Resilience Support - to disseminate approved Corporate Communications' messages to clients and maintain ongoing interaction with clients to meet their specific needs throughout a crisis event, coordinating and escalating queries where appropriate (as per agreed Crisis Management Plan).
Qualifications
• Experience in a customer success/ customer services role in financial services, payment cards, software or information services industries.
• Excellent verbal, written, presentation and interpersonal skills are required.
• In-depth knowledge of the payment industry (i.e., trends, threats, competitors, regulatory environments)
• Analytical skills to extract and synthesize relevant data into business solutions and provide sound analysis
• Able to communicate complex technical terms and/or processes in business language tailored to client environment
• Self-starter able to achieve results as part of an effective team (across countries and time zones) and execute with minimal supervision
• Able to effectively prioritize and multi-task under deadlines
• Good project planning and project management capability and experience is an added advantage
• Experience representing technical and/or business issues and solutions to influence audiences at multiple levels of an organization, including executives, in support of strategic business plans
• Experience using data points to create storyline within the context of client use cases will also be advantageous
• Certifications or qualifications in Client/Customer Success, project management or related areas of practice and expertise is a strong advantage.
• Fluent in English
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: saganl@visa.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Visa Europe Management Services Limited, Sverige
(org.nr 516409-8377) Arbetsplats
Visa Europe Management Services Limited Sverige Jobbnummer
9125442