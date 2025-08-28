Sr Audio Developer Automotive
2025-08-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
Job Description
Extensive experience in C/C++ development for embedded systems Linux/QNX environment.
Experience with software design methodologies and latest software quality standards.
Familiarity with microcontrollers, System-on-a-Chip.
Hands-on experience with Android, Linux * Experience from Qualcomm, QNX
Android Automotive/AOSP, Audio HAL Layer
Proficiency in Object Oriented Programming and Design principles.
Experience in Automotive Android OS based Infotainment Audio domain.
Knowledge of Android OS, AOSP, Android compatibility xTS (CTS, VTS, ATS)
Good understanding and debugging skills of Android startup and initialization sequences.
Good Team player and should follow agile development methodologies and ASPICE practices as part of SW development life cycle.
Good to have:
Experience in working with Qualcomm Audio Reach Framework
Knowledge of MOST BUS
Experience in Automotive Audio
Expiriance in DSP
Job Responsibilities
You will be part of a team that work with audio SW component, test cases and CI environment.
The team will be responsible for quality assurance in Audio area during yearly Android version update.
Maintenance of the Audi component and test cases in Audio area for the platform including Google xTS test.
Kernel programming
Board bring-up
Linux device tree configuration, Linux device drivers development
Android HAL development
Virtualization experience, virtio-based device drivers development, hypervisor integration
C/C++ language programming
Take part in the system requirements and customer requests analysis
Cooperate with other teams to follow up product development and integration with other solutions
Knowledge of Agile methodology for software / product development.
Strong verbal and written communication skills; ability to produce high-quality documentation.
Skill Category
C++
Keyskills - Must Have
C C++-Linux Android (AOSP)
Additional Skills
Audio HAL Layer, ALSA Drivers, CTS/VTS/ATS Testing, Qualcomm Audio Reach Framework
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-09
