SQL Database Developer
2025-08-12
Xensam: SAM Disrupters Xensam is the leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-hosted Software Asset Management technology. We're looking for key players to join us as we scale our impact and build the Xensam team together. We take our culture seriously and strive to maintain the excellence, energy & enthusiasm that flows through the organization today.
We look for candidates who are passionate about what they do and ready to work the Xensam way. We know that experience counts, but we also know that it's you, the person behind the experience, that makes it count.
About the role As our Database Developer at Xensam, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the performance, integrity, and security of our company's databases. You will work closely with our development and operations teams, providing support and guidance to optimize our SQL/PostgreSQL database systems, as well as implementing efficient data models.
The ideal candidate is passionate about database management, possesses at least 3-5 years of hands-on experience with PostgreSQL, and thrives in an environment that values freedom of work and the ability to get things done.
Responsibilities You will take ownership by maintaining and managing our SQL/PostgreSQL database systems, performing routine database administration tasks, such as database monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization. You will also collaborate with development and operations teams to design and implement efficient database structures and schemas. Other responsibilities that you will have:
Engage in database concept refinement, data modeling, and the fine-tuning of SQL queries for optimal system performance.
Monitor database performance and proactively identify and resolve performance bottlenecks.
Troubleshoot and resolve database-related issues, including query optimization and data consistency problems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and enforce database standards and best practices.
Stay up to date with industry trends and advancements in SQL and database administration.
Qualifications
3-5 years of professional experience working with databases.
Strong proficiency in SQL/PostgreSQL database administration and performance tuning.
Excellent understanding of database concepts, data modeling, and SQL query optimization.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex database-related issues.
Proven ability to work independently, take ownership of projects, and meet deadlines.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Strong proficiency in written and spoken English.
Bonus points for
SQL/PostgreSQL certification (e.g., SQL/PostgreSQL Certified Professional) is a plus.
Experience with other database technologies, such as Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle Database, MongoDB etc.
Experience in the field of software licensing generally, or Software Asset Management specifically.
What you get
A dynamic position embracing "freedom under responsibility".
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays).
A generous work culture with free access to drinks and snacks, office massages, and more.
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip.
Join an ambitious and diverse team, and work with cutting-edge technology in the fastest-growing SAM software on the market.
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success.
Other location-specific benefits.
At Xensam, our core values define our culture:
Rebellious: We encourage a spirit of freedom and initiative within responsibility.
Humane: We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmonious: We promote work-life balance, creating a pleasant, supportive workplace.
Join Xensam for a balanced, collaborative, and growth-focused work environment. If you're a team player ready to thrive, APPLY now!
