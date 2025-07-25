Souschef
2025-07-25
Biblioteket Live AB, located in the heart of Södermalm at Medborgarplatsen, is currently seeking an experienced and creative Souschef to join their dynamic kitchen team. Biblioteket Live combines vibrant entertainment, quality food, and award-winning bars across three floors and a large summer terrace. The venue hosts everything from conferences and corporate dinners to live music and DJ events, offering guests a unique and lively atmosphere with roots in 1930s cultural life.
This is an exciting opportunity for a dedicated culinary professional who wants to take part in both the creative and operational side of a fast-paced, quality-driven kitchen.
Location:
Medborgarplatsen, Stockholm, Sweden
Position Title:
Souschef
Start Date:
16 August
Responsibilities:
• managing orders with the Head Chef and ensuring all ingredients are in stock;
• independently handling à la carte service;
• contributing to the development of new, creative dishes using seasonal ingredients;
• leading and motivating junior kitchen staff to create an efficient and positive work environment;
• actively working in food production and during events such as breakfasts, conferences, buffets, and mingling receptions;
• ensuring the highest hygiene and food safety standards are maintained.
Requirements:
• intermediate level of Swedish (able to participate in basic conversations and understand instructions);
• fluent in English (comfortable discussing complex topics, both spoken and written);
• at least 3-5 years of experience as a Souschef;
• strong leadership skills with the ability to delegate and inspire team members;
• genuine interest in cooking and gastronomy, with creativity to develop new dishes;
• ability to work independently and take responsibility for kitchen operations;
• versatile and experienced in handling various types of services and events;
• solid understanding of HACCP and kitchen safety regulations;
• high standards of quality and attention to detail.
Your Profile:
• experienced in professional kitchen environments and team coordination;
• structured, hands-on, and proactive in solving daily challenges;
• strong communication skills and respectful leadership style;
• team-oriented, kind to coworkers, and able to contribute to a positive work culture;
• motivated to grow professionally and continuously improve.
What the Employer Offers:
• full-time position (100%) with permanent employment (tillsvidareanställning);
• shift-based work including early mornings, evenings, and weekends;
• work clothes/uniform provided;
• health insurance (sjukförsäkring).
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
