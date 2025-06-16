Sourcing Manager
ValueOne is looking for a Sourcing Manager for a consultant assignment at a larger company with an international footprint south of Stockholm. The position must be filled as soon as possible and lasts for at least six months with a high probability of extension.
ValueOne specializes in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself
Occupational pension
Health and care insurance
Health care allowance
Personal coaching and career advice
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org)
The role
As a Sourcing Manager you will be responsible for purchasing sheet metal managing the supplier portfolio, leading commercial negotiations, implementing technical changes, and handling price updates and cost optimization. You will play a key role in ensuring competitive sourcing and long-term supplier relationships.
Experience and competencies
To succeed in this role, you preferably hold a higher degree in Engineering or Economics and have proven experience in sourcing, preferably within the automotive/ heavy vehicle industry. You are fluent in Swedish as well as in English, both spoken and written,
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Fredrik Andersson at +46 (0)73 222 64 30 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
