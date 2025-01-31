Sourcing Business Partner
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:This is a wonderful opportunity to step into the role of a Sourcing Business Partner at Ericsson. In this role, you will work closely with stakeholders and sourcing functions. You'll harness strategies and 3rd party business solutions that reflect the requirements of our diverse product/customer solutions. You will manage sourcing plans, driving not only cost but also delivery performance. This role provides a platform to promote business opportunities, extract value through supplier innovation, market insight, and proactive Sourcing strategies.
What you will do:- Actively manage category structure, including content, and drive operating model and governance.
• Conduct internal and external analyses, perform Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) as well as deep dives into Category Strategy.
• Own, review, and perform supplier classification with respect to the Preferred Supplier List.
• Embrace and follow all Compliance and Responsible Sourcing practices, provide leadership, and facilitate development.
• Disseminate knowledge and strategies to our Business Area (BA) and wider Ericsson community.
The skills you bring:- Leadership and development.
• Sourcing Execution.
• Negotiation.
• New Product Development.
• Strategy development and planning.
• Market insights.
• Sourcing Compliance.
• Ericsson Portfolio.
• Stakeholder Management.
• Business Understanding.
• Risk management.
• Sourcing Process and Strategy.
• Selling.
• Early proactive engagement.
• Project Management. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "761584-43143317". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Suman Thakur +46700000 Jobbnummer
9139299