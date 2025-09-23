Solutions Engineer
Kognic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognic AB i Göteborg
, Sävsjö
eller i hela Sverige
Everything that moves is becoming autonomous - but autonomy must be aligned with human intent to be safe and trusted. Kognic exists to solve the bottleneck to autonomy: integrating human feedback on data at fleet scale. Our platform and delivery model provide the most useful labels per dollar and help customers curate, filter, and improve massive, multi-sensor datasets used in ADAS, autonomous mobility, and fast-growing robotics applications.
The role
As a Solutions Engineer, you'll collaborate closely with your team, Customer Success, Engineering, Sales, and our Data Delivery teams throughout the lifecycle of customer engagements. You'll be the bridge between technical integration and customer collaboration, building robust data pipelines and integrations around our platform, participating in pilots and early pre-sales conversations, and guiding customers through both automated and human-in-the-loop workflows.
Along the way, you'll investigate edge cases and data issues, turning complex findings into practical solutions. This role is perfect for someone who enjoys owning problems end-to-end, from the initial scoping phase to delivering stable, scalable solutions in production-like environments. Our primary development language is Python.
We are looking for you!
We're looking for someone who:
Combines technical expertise with customer-facing skills
Possess a foundation in practical mathematics knowledge
Hands-on experience building integrations, data tooling, or backend services
Your problem-solving approach is equally vital. You ask insightful questions, clarify requirements, and explain trade-offs. With incomplete information, you resourcefully reproduce issues, investigate data problems, and iterate quickly.
You should understand perception and sensor fusion concepts, including coordinate frames, transformations, projections, and geometry. The ability to verify results across multi-sensor setups is valuable. English fluency required.
You should also be fluent in English, written and spoken, since this is our corporate language. Helpful skills include experience with car sensors, machine learning/AI, and coding languages other than Python - but these aren't required. Having an engineering degree (or similar experience) and understanding how distributed systems work is also a plus.
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win, and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we, together, create what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 120 talented and humble people, from many different nationalities, in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritises life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own computer, place your own pension, to name a few
From our early days as a pure start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment. This means that every day might be different from the next, but that is exactly how we want it. Kogniticians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to constantly learn.
Join us
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since we select and perform interviews continuously. We do not require a cover letter, but ask you to share your resume and answer a couple of questions in the application
If you're excited to build real solutions with customers in the loop - and you thrive where the spec is evolving - we'd love to talk.
You are more than welcome to have a look at our career website to read more about our recruiting process. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Hiring Manager and Director of Customer Success, tommy.johansson@kognic.com
About Kognic
Kognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineering students, who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's pioneering dataset management solution helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on bringing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) to market. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognic AB
(org.nr 559145-9960) Arbetsplats
Kognic Jobbnummer
9521924