Solution Specialist SaaS to Consafe Logistics
2023-04-25
Would you like to play a key role in developing and growing our SaaS and Digital Services? This is an exciting opportunity to be part of this journey and help our customers ' in their digital transformation to boost their business by utilizing the best SaaS technology. Come and join a growing software company with ambitions to deliver world class services. Welcome with your application!
YOU WILL
In this role, you will be part of our services team, responsible for all services to our customers, both SaaS, digital and expert services. Together with your colleagues you will work with the development of our cutting-edge SaaS and digital services offerings, aimed to simplify and deliver world-class supply chain solutions to customers, using logistics as a competitive advantage. The daily tasks involve:
• Driving the growth of the Astro WMS® SaaS solution by both supporting our own internal organization and both current and new external customers.
• Transitioning our existing product portfolio into a true SaaS offering.
• Managing our partnership relationships with industry leaders such as KnowIT, AWS, and Azure.
• Delivering on our Service Level Agreements on the SaaS solution.
• Engaging with customers' business and technical staff to find the right solutions.
• Close collaboration with Operations that delivers projects and R&D where we have the technical competence for our SaaS
You will report to the Group Support and Services manager and be based at our HQ in Lund.
YOU ARE
We believe in and value team-players that are open and curious towards colleagues and customers. We also believe that you enjoy supporting and contributing to the solution with your knowledge. Logical thinking and analysis and having the ability to understand customer needs and turn them into creative solutions is important.
We are looking for a colleague with previous experience of delivering and development in SaaS solutions in a B2B environment. A background within WMS/WCS, software products, automation equipment, or ERP systems, and warehouse logistics is meritorious. We will also value experience in data analytics to improve products, services, and/or operations. Experience of a customer-facing consultancy role or similar experience are important. You are excellent in spoken and written English.
What we offer our co-workers
Professional growth: We are on an exciting growth journey, so your potential to have an impact and build your career within the organization is remarkable. We support your work-life balance and develop your competence according to your individual goals and needs.
Inspiring business environment: You will have the opportunity to work together with prominent international brands, travel, gain experience from various industries, and drive the evolution of state-of-the-art WMS solutions for the future.
A strong community: At Consafe Logistics, we live by our three core behaviors, Together We Get There, Be Accountable and Act and Strive for Greatness. We have an open and inclusive company culture, where we always find occasions to celebrate and have fun together.
