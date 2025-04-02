Solution Quality Engineer
Matchi AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-04-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Matchi AB i Göteborg
About us
Having spent the past decade within the world of racket sports, one undeniable trend is its growth. Every day, new individuals take up racket sports and we are happy to play our part in making the games we all know and love more accessible through user-friendly tech.
Since our launch in 2012, our vision remains consistent: to become the premier platform for the global racket sports community, serving both venues and players. While we're just getting started, we're recognized as one of the industry's fastest-growing companies, connecting 1750 venues, having served over 2 million players via our app, and employing 80+ team members globally. Whether it is tennis, padel, badminton, or table tennis, our innovations aim to unite racket sports lovers worldwide, encouraging them to #playmore.
About the role
To help us improve system reliability, streamline technical processes, and enhance collaboration between teams, we are looking for a Solution Quality Engineer to join our team. In this role, you'll work at the intersection of engineering, product, and operations-proactively identifying technical solutions, automating workflows, and ensuring seamless troubleshooting and issue resolution.
As our Solution Quality Engineer, you'll take ownership of technical triage, automation initiatives, and knowledge-sharing efforts. One of your main missions will be to take on support issues that needs further technical knowledge from our support team. You will work closely with DevOps, SREs, and product teams to improve monitoring, logging, and alerting while continuously driving efficiency improvements across our technical support processes.
About you
You are a problem-solver with a strong technical foundation and a passion for automation, system reliability, and cross-functional collaboration. You thrive in an environment where identifying inefficiencies and implementing scalable solutions is key to success.
In this role, we're looking for someone who brings:
A proactive mindset, continuously identifying opportunities to automate and improve technical processes.
Strong troubleshooting skills and experience working with monitoring, logging, and alerting tools. (I.e New Relic, Graphana, Data Dog)
Hands-on experience with scripting and automation (SQL, meritorious if experience/knowledge of Java, Golang, Javascript).
A collaborative approach-able to work seamlessly with engineering, product, and support teams.
The ability to analyze recurring technical issues and implement long-term solutions to prevent future occurrences.
A strong understanding of modern infrastructure, DevOps practices, and observability tools.
If you're passionate about improving system reliability, driving automation, and ensuring a seamless experience for both internal teams and customers, we'd love to hear from you!
What we offer
A collaborative, high-trust team environment where autonomy and initiative are valued. At MATCHi we are proud of our modern, well-equipped office where you can connect with your colleagues, collaborate in person, and enjoy a positive, fun environment. When you're a part of us you have the opportunity to work on a product that promotes a social and active lifestyle, empowering people to connect through their passion for racket sports.
Additional benefits:
Play racket sport once a week during work hours, or enjoy any other sports of your choice to keep active and energized.
Access to massages and training sessions with our own trainer and massage therapist to help you stay refreshed and healthy.
Regular office breakfasts and after-work gatherings to bond with colleagues and celebrate successes.
A dynamic and supportive work environment with great products and an even greater team.
If you're excited about the opportunity to join MATCHi and take your career to the next level, simply click the "Apply" button below or at the top of this page. We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Matchi AB
(org.nr 556871-6129), http://www.matchi.se Arbetsplats
Matchi Jobbnummer
9262088