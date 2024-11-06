Solution Manager, MES
2024-11-06
Alfa Laval in Lund is looking for Solution Manager, MES.
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval is currently on a digital transformation journey, with a drive to introduce common digital solutions in our factories. This task is driven by global Operations Development, Applications & Infrastructure Office, where MES (Manufacturing Execution System) is one of the core solutions.
What you can expect
You will be part of Alfa Laval's MES core team, based in Lund. The MES core team is responsible for requirements, development, deliveries, support and governance of Alfa Laval's MES solution. The system development is done by an external company. The solution is now live in four of Alfa Laval's factories (in and outside Sweden), and as the number of installations and usage increases, the need for efficient solution management also increases.
The MES solution manager position is primarily a technical role. Based on a strong technical knowledge and business understanding, you will have end-to-end responsibility for the non-functional requirements of the MES solution.
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
Some key responsibilities will be to:
*
Provide prompt, efficient technical support, problem analysis and change handling.
*
Ensure compliance with and verification of functional and non-functional requirements.
*
Continually verify that the solution is fit-for-purpose and fulfils requirements for the specific architecture domain, as well as ensures that re-use and standardization are considered.
*
Design an architecture that makes sure that the solution fulfils the agreed architectural and non-functional requirements, and in alignment with business strategies, IT principles, policies and target architecture.
*
Manage activities and deliveries of smaller projects.
*
Influence the IT landscape and application portfolio development within Alfa Laval's architecture domains, as well as product lifecycle management and consequence analysis.
You will part of the team in our Lund office, with the flexibility to occasionally work from home. In addition, expect about 20-30 travel days per year, primarily to visit our factories.
About you
To succeed in this role, you are an excellent problem-solver, structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture. You are collaborative and adaptable with a positive mindset. You are comfortable working in a team and finding the best solution together with external parties.
You need to have in-depth technology understanding of the MES solution as well as the required supporting systems and technologies.
Alfa Laval MES is built on top of Critical Manufacturing's MES platform (CM MES). The technology behind this platform is C#/.NET for the backend, and Typescript/Angular for the frontend. The data layer is based on Microsoft SQL Server. Experience and understanding of these technologies is required.
CM MES can the deployed using a traditional approach with virtual machines based on Microsoft technology. The future of CM MES is though that it shall be deployed using a containerized environment. Experience from deployment with containers is preferred.
You have a Master of Science degree or equivalent, with minimum five years of relevant work experience, including:
*
Practical experience in designing, implementing, and administering applications in an industrial environment, preferably discrete manufacturing.
*
Experience of digital solutions in combination with automation in the manufacturing industry.
*
Experience from application support and governance.
*
Extensive knowledge about ISA-95, Purdue model, Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing.
For this position, English is mandatory, Swedish is preferred, and other languages are a plus.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Bror Garcia Lantz, Union, +46708477026
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
