Solution Leader
2025-02-05
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job summary
Processing Liquid Food Solutions is responsible for development and manufacturing of solutions and branded processing units for the processing of liquid foods within dairy, beverage, prepared food, and plant based. We work closely with our market operations and customers to understand their true needs. To secure that we, create and convey our solutions that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and its Customers. Processing Liquid Food Solutions has approx. 350 employees in five main sites: Sweden, China, USA, India, Singapore.
Tetra Pak Processing Solutions & Equipment offers and supply high quality processing solutions for liquid food to the global market. We are experts on food technology and processing solutions all the way from intake of raw material, pre-treatment, mixing, blending, heat treatment techniques and buffering of the ready product.
For the Solution Leader team within Processing Liquid Food Solutions we are looking for a Solution Leader. You will be the expert that will support our markets and engineering teams in complex situations.
The position is permanent and based in Lund and will include some travelling.
What you will do
As Solution Leader you will have a deep knowledge about our product portfolio, its functionality and best practices.
You will act as a mentor and coach the order teams in project management, automation, process and mechanical design in complex orders.
Suggest production solutions to optimize cost and value for our customers.
Secure that feedback and learnings are implemented in our quality system.
Define and drive performance criteria's based on customer needs.
You will focus on
o Lead issue resolution
o Lead activities in top issues
o Participate in development activities
o Lead training of colleagues within LFS as well outside LFS & customers.
o Create training material
o Advice and support in sales
o Advice on process, automation and mechanical design
o Drive template improvements
We believe you have
Probably you have a university degree in Engineering or similar and at least 5 years working experience as project manager, engineer or similar.
Well-developed technical understanding. Experience from leading projects as well as developing production solutions for the liquid food industry are a must. Experience from similar positions, project management, engineering, development are seen as valuable merits.
You are a committed and mature person who likes to be the driving force and are able to convert customer needs to technical solutions. You get motivated by bringing people together and create an environment to achieve common results.
You have excellent communication skills and a high proficiency in English, both written and spoken. We believe you are multitasking and result oriented, structured and able to deliver clear assignments in stressful situations.
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample room for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Great opportunities for building your own area of competence and expertise within the team
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values difference and diversity
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-15
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
