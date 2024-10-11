Solution Engineer
2024-10-11
We are looking for a Solution Engineer for a company in Skövde.
What are the responsibilities of a Solution Engineer? Well, let's try to dig into that!
The company perceives, that in the role Solution Engineer You work in close co-operation with Stakeholders and translate the business needs into requirements for the IT solution. The requirements might need support from the development team of the IT-solutions or be hands-on configuration changes in the setup of the IT-solutions. You will be part of the team that performs these configurations and implement the changes in the factory. The team operates in a global environment, where they together with the the company factories make sure, that the production critical IT-solutions important for manufacturing, works according to expectations.
The company is in a transformation towards a more agile, product focused way of working, where the goal is to work with shorten time to market for the applications. Are Your ready for a challenge and to be part of the Vision and journey towards a more Agile setup?
Who is we are looking for?
Our company is looking for someone who has a passion for understanding the needs of the customer and getting the details right. Teamwork is a great part of the daily work - therefore You should be a team player and appreciate an open environment for discussions and dialogue. As person you are analytical, structured and communicative.
You should have an agile mindset and feel a strong commitment in delivering with high quality. They especially welcome female applicants, since they do want to be an even more diverse group than they are today!
Required knowledge/experience:
University degree in Computer Science, Development or similar
Experience from working with Agile, DevOps or similar methodologies.
Experience from automotive industry is an advantage.
Experience from working with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Virtual Device (VD), Shop floor applications, PLC-communication is a good merit.
Knowledge in IT Test activities is an advantage.
SQL knowledge is good to know.
Excellent spoken and written English.
Valid work-permit for Sweden if not a citizen, please include this information when applying.
Being a truly open-minded and curious person.
Your main focus will be to:
Understand customer needs, in close cooperation with them.
Become an expert of the IT-applications and the way they operate in the factories.
Support roll-out and upgrade activities for the solutions in a global environment.
Support the factories with IT-specific knowledge.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Skövde. Start is in November, one year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal @ kanika@incluso.se
