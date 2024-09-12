Solution Engineer - Prevent & Protect
2024-09-12
Are you ready to embark on our journey in a truly product-led organization? At Sandvik Group IT we've recently switched to a new way of working to enhance our operational efficiency and elevate our service to delivery to new heights.
Within our cybersecurity area we're now looking for a Solution Engineer with excellent interpersonal skills who's able to manage technology development and processes. We offer you the chance to influence and work where it matters. We look forward to achieving great success in this exciting new chapter - and we want you to join us!
Your new team
The Prevent & Protect team within cybersecurity delivers capabilities within data security, risk and compliance and data governance. We support Sandvik in effectively securing and governing data across its lifecycle, whilst also being compliant with regulatory frameworks. We enable our end users, business and technology teams as well as security and risk professionals to identify and prevent risky behavior to protect information through intelligent data classification and protection, data loss prevention and awareness solutions.
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for leading and coordinating the technology development of our product. In collaboration with our Solution Architect, you design and develop feasible technical solutions that meet our business needs and expectations. You interact with stakeholders to understand their needs and context, so these can be translated into specifications and functionality. Designing, developing, testing and implementing solutions based on the assigned scope of technology is also part of your job. Additionally, you create and maintain technical documentation, suggest new functionality and propose efficiency improvements to optimize performance.
The location for this position is Sandviken or Stockholm and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with experience within the cybersecurity area, preferably in a large multinational organization. You have experience of information security, cybersecurity, information classification and data loss prevention capabilities and technologies. Your expertise includes a high-quality technical knowledge, particularly in data governance and data security. Experience of development and operations of relevant technologies is needed. Knowledge of the full capabilities in Microsoft Purview E5 is considered a plus. Your knowledge should be backed by a relevant degree in IT, or equivalent knowledge gained from a working career. Acting in a truly global environment calls for profound communication skills in English, while knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
You have an analytical and problem-solving mindset and can easily work independently with limited supervision. You're business oriented with an understanding of the business environment and market trends, aligning technical solutions with business goals. Being self-motivated, results-driven and confident, you're capable of working autonomously and managing time effectively. At the end of the day, you're a true team player who believes that the best outcome emerges from great collaboration and sharing best practices.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Petra Englund, recruiting manager, petra.englund@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than September 23, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0070875.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
