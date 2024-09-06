Solution Design Engineer
2024-09-06
Join our client in Borås as a Solution Design Engineer, leading innovative logistics projects from concept to implementation. You 'll design customized, cost-effective warehousing and distribution solutions, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and deliver impactful results for clients. If you excel in data-driven logistics design, project management, and client collaboration, this role offers the opportunity to make a significant impact in a global environment.
About the Role:
As a Solution Design Engineer, you will take on a lead role in managing solution design projects independently. Your expertise will be key in driving data analysis, designing solutions, testing, cost estimation, implementation, proposal preparation, and presenting these solutions to our stakeholders.
You will be responsible for ensuring that high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective warehousing and distribution solutions are designed and presented in line with specified standards and timeframes.
Your role will also involve:
• Initiating and leading the collection and analysis of information from both current and potential customers.
• Collaborating with various functions within CEVA to ensure that proposals and presentations meet customer expectations.
• Supporting management with internal and external proposals and presentations.
• Conducting operational audits to secure operational and financial approvals.
• Ensuring that all design and analysis tasks are completed within agreed timelines.
• Assisting with contract implementations and other external projects when needed, contributing to the overall success of the team and organization.
About You:
We are looking for someone who possesses the following qualifications:
• A degree in Engineering or a related field such as Logistics, Industrial Management, Systems Science, or equivalent.
• A minimum of 5 years of experience in solution design within logistics or related areas.
• Proven experience in leading and executing complex projects from start to finish.
• Experience in working with clients to understand their needs and designing customized solutions.
• In-depth understanding of logistics and distribution systems, including their design and optimization.
• Strong analytical skills with the ability to use data analysis tools to derive insights and make informed decisions.
• Expertise in cost estimation, budget management, and financial analysis.
• Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Experience in working within a multinational organization.
• Knowledge of and experience in implementing Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen, or similar improvement methodologies.
Contact:
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at sima.bahho@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
