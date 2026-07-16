Solution Consultant IT Professional
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-16
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Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Job description:What you will doAs a Professional Solution Consultant – Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, you will be part of a global team. Collaborating with Business Stakeholders, Solution Architects, Product Owners, and Developers in designing and implementing the Case Management Platform for the Volvo Group. You will work in an environment focused on cross-functionality, inclusion, value creation, and innovation, promoting agile ways of working across the organization. The position will be located in Gothenburg where you will work.
Your Responsibilities
Lead and participate in requirement-gathering workshops with business stakeholders.
Analyze business processes and translate them into effective Dynamics 365 Customer Service solutions.
Configure and customize Customer Service components such as Cases, Queues, SLAs, Entitlements, Routing, and Knowledge Base.
Leverage Power Platform capabilities (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Dataverse) to extend CRM functionality.
Design and oversee Azure integrations using Logic Apps, Service Bus, Function Apps, and API Management.
Work closely with Solution Architects and Technical Teams to ensure scalability, performance, and compliance with enterprise architecture.
Prepare functional design documents, configuration guides, and end-user training materials.
Support testing, UAT, deployment, and post-implementation stabilization activities.
Drive continuous improvement through governance, best practices, and process optimization.
Foster collaboration and knowledge sharing across teams and geographies.
Who are you?You are an experienced Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM professional with strong solution consulting skills and a deep understanding of Customer Service processes. You combine functional expertise with technical awareness and are passionate about delivering value-driven CRM solutions. As a person, you are self-motivated, analytical problem-solver with a customer-focused mindset. You are effective at communicating with business and technical stakeholders at all levels. You are a team player who thrives in a global, agile environment where you are committed to quality, scalability, and continuous improvement.
Required Competencies
Experience: 8+ years overall IT experience, with 5+ years in Dynamics 365 Customer Service solution consulting and delivery.
Functional Expertise: Deep knowledge of D365 CE Customer Service (Case Management, SLAs, Entitlements, Knowledge Base, Omnichannel).
Preferred Domain Knowledge: Experience working with Manufacturing industry processes and exposure to other Dynamics 365 CE modules such as Sales, Field Service, or Marketing.
Power Platform: Proficiency in Power Apps (Canvas/Model-driven), Power Automate, Dataverse, Power Pages and Power BI.
Integration & Technical Knowledge: Familiarity with Azure components (Logic Apps, Service Bus, Function Apps, API Management) and CRM integration patterns.
Delivery Skills: Proven track record in requirement gathering, functional design, configuration, testing, and go-live support.
Soft Skills: Excellent communication, presentation, and stakeholder management skills.
Ways of Working: Exposure to Agile / DevOps delivery models and change management practices.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field. Microsoft Certifications preferred:
MB-230: Dynamics 365 Customer Service Functional Consultant PL-200 / PL-400 / AZ-204 / AZ-900
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. If you have any questions about the position, please contact:
Dominika Lukaszewicz, Chapter Lead MS Dynamics CRM, dominika.lukaszewicz@volvo.com
Last application date: 20th of August.
Please note: Due to summer vacations, the recruitment process may take a little longer than usual. We will review applications continuously from week 33 and get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
In some countries and for specific positions within Volvo Group DTO, background checks may be required, in accordance with local laws & regulations. If this is applicable to the role you have applied for, you will be informed.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33718-44318937". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
10004767