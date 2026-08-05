pizza and Burger Chef
Oyyoyyoy Street Food AB / Kockjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla kockjobb i Sigtuna
2026-08-05
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Pizza Chef / Burger Chef Wanted
Oyyoyoy Street Food AB in Märsta is looking for a skilled and motivated Pizza Chef who can also prepare burgers and other fast-food dishes.
Job duties:
Prepare and bake pizzas according to our recipes and quality standards.
Prepare burgers, kebabs, salads and other menu items.
Prepare ingredients and ensure the kitchen is clean and well organized.
Follow food safety and hygiene regulations.
Work efficiently during busy hours and provide high-quality food.
Qualifications:
Experience as a pizza chef is an advantage.
Able to work independently and as part of a team.
Responsible, reliable and punctual.
Basic English is required. Swedish is an advantage but not required.
We offer:
Full-time employment.
Salary according to agreement.
A friendly working environment.
Opportunity for long-term employment and career development.
Workplace:
Oyyoyoy Street Food AB
Mjölnergatan 14, 195 53 Märsta
Please send your CV and a short introduction. Applications are reviewed continuously, so apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-31
E-post: frankzy02@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oyyoyyoy Street Food AB
(org.nr 559212-2278)
Mjölnergatan 14 (visa karta
)
195 53 MÄRSTA Kontakt
Franklin Nnadozie Obasi frankzy02@yahoo.com Jobbnummer
10023680