Solution Architect to future assignments

We are now looking for experienced Solution, Software and Cloud Architects for consultant assignments. Do you want to be involved in designing our clients ' technical solutions? Welcome, as a consultant at Adecco you 're always a priority. We offer flexibility and an opportunity to express your wishes and desired career paths.
As a consultant with us
We have a wide range of assignments, and therefore there 's many possibilities. A common focus for all our assignments is that your opinion matters. Our goal is to match your experience and desired career paths with assignments with our clients.
Your background
In our processes, the client determines the specific requirements for their assignments, but in general we see that you have:
• Some or several years ' experience as a Solution Architect, or equivalent
• Good communication skills and are a team player
• Good analytical skills and like to create and design solutions
• Have experience working with agile methodologies
• Have a degree in computer science, software engineering, or equivalent
Why Adecco?
We at Adecco Professionals strive to be the obvious choice for our candidates, consultants, and clients. We partner with interesting and attractive companies in different industries. Through us you can continue to build your experience and competencies by working as a consultant.
