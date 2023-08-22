Solution Architect Team Manager Payments
Are you passionate about leading people?
We believe that people are at the heart of our organisation and our successful leaders enable us to realise our strategy.
We are looking for a leader who:
•
builds trust, creates a positive and inclusive environment, shows interest, respects, cares for others and treats people fairly.
•
inspires employees and colleagues, encourages others to deliver at their best to reach their full potential.
•
shows courage to take decisions and dares to challenge, try out new things, admits mistakes and learns from them.
What will be your daily work in this role:
• aligning your work and the team's contribution to the bank's direction and strategy.
• defining clear responsibilities and priorities for your team members.
• ensuring the continuous development of your team and your own leadership skills.
• assessing and improving the performance of your team members.
• exercising coaching methods as part of your leadership style.
• ensuring a sustainable work climate and sustainable employees.
• building a diverse team with high level of team spirit and engagement.
• Proven experience as a Solution Architect
• Experience from Agile development models (preferably SAFe)
• Demonstrated ability to design and deliver end-to-end solutions, leveraging a combination of custom-built systems and third-party technologies.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with senior stakeholders, product managers, and development teams.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical thinking abilities, with a focus on driving innovation and delivering tangible results.
• Knowledge and experience of architecture modelling concepts (such as data modelling, information modelling and so on) as well as requirements analysis.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
This is our team...
The Payments Solution Architect team within GPA BIO is a dedicated international team that supports our development efforts within the Payments area
Be a part of engaged team of leaders within GPA BIO and enable your team members to deliver architecture guidance and governance to our development organisation, which in turn deliver solutions, creating customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage.
In our unit we value teamwork and expect you to be a strong team-player as well!
We are energetic, professional, and humorous colleagues, who are very excited to welcome another team member!
As leaders, we trust our people and delegate responsibility, we strive to build a team with an open, positive and transparent environment, where everyone can grow and have the possibility to learn from each other." -Mats Augustsson, your future manager.
We look forward to your application at 08.09.2023 the latest.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts:
Recruiting manager: Mats Augustsson +46 70 347 94 35
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Isabell Edfeldt
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate against anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
