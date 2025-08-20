Solution Architect
Description
We are looking for a Solution Architect with strong expertise in SAP, including SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC). Experience within Finance-related solutions is highly valued.
Project / Initiative Overview
The assignment involves designing the target process and solution blueprint to automate and standardize bottom-up forecasting. Key areas include:
Mapping the current forecasting process.
Defining the future state process and related system support.
Identifying gaps and prerequisites for automation.
Aligning proposed changes with relevant business areas and markets.
Role Summary
The Solution Architect will take ownership of the solution blueprint, where Salesforce and SAP are central platforms. A database will be set up in SAP to extract data, which will then be visualized in SAC, enabling functionality such as top-down adjustments.
Responsibilities & Deliverables
The consultant is expected to contribute with:
End-to-end ownership of the solution architecture and blueprint for integrated pipeline management and financial forecasting.
Collaboration with architects within Salesforce and SAP domains.
Designing secure, scalable architecture with appropriate authentication mechanisms.
Working closely with other solution architects across platforms.
Supporting the development of a long-term solution roadmap.
Identifying and leveraging relevant capabilities in SAP.
Preferred Skills & Experience
Solid experience in SAP, including SAC and relevant modules.
Background in finance-related system implementations.
Location
Preferably based in Sweden.
Start Date
As soon as possible.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
