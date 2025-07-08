Solution Architect
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summary
Join Scania's IT Transformation Journey
Scania is embarking on an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of comprehensive sustainable transport solutions. We are seeking a talented and passionate Solution Architect to join our dynamic team and play a crucial role in this transformation.
About the Role
As a Solution Architect, you'll be at the heart of our global system landscape-connecting the dots between business needs and technical solutions. You'll influence strategic decisions, modernise legacy systems, and design innovative solutions that power our operations worldwide.
What We Expect
We are looking for someone who thrives on collaboration and communication since you will work closely with stakeholders, developers, and users, as well as the broader architect community. Understanding strategic direction, business requirements and processes is essential, with a focus on structuring IT solutions.
Job responsibilities
What you will do
Drive some of the most high-impact initiatives within Scania and TRATON Logistics.
Shape global IT solutions that align with business goals and market trends.
Translate complex requirements into clear, structured IT architectures.
Use modelling tools and frameworks to communicate your vision effectively.
Collaborate across all levels-from developers to senior stakeholders-to ensure alignment and clarity.
Champion long-term thinking while delivering practical, scalable solutions.
Challenge the status quo and help us work smarter, not harder.
Who You Are
You're a natural collaborator with a strategic mindset and a passion for technology. You bring:
Proven experience in architectural roles within global organisations.
An agile mindset and a proactive, solution-oriented approach.
Broad technical skills preferably within IT-ideally with a background in system development or analysis.
Deep understanding of modern architecture, integration technologies, and secure development practices.
Knowledge of the logistics domain and how IT can drive operational excellence.
Excellent communication skills in English (written and spoken).
Bonus: Experience with cloud-based solutions.
This Is Us
You'll join a diverse and agile team of project managers, architects, developers, and service managers. We value open dialogue, shared ownership, and continuous learning. With strong support from our offshore delivery team, we're scaling up to meet tomorrow's challenges-together.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-15. Screening will take place mainly after the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
group manager Jessica Fjällkeborn, jessica.fjallkeborn@scania.com
Please note that due to the summer vacation period, responses to questions may take longer than usual, and interviews will be scheduled after the holidays.
