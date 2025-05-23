Solution Architect
Create Your Better Tomorrow
With over 50 years of experience in the industry, Kollmorgen, a Regal Rexnord brand, is a technology leader in navigation and fleet control of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). In our continued effort to innovate and grow, we are now expanding and are seeking talents to join us and be part of our success story.
Our definition of success goes beyond customer satisfaction; it includes fostering the talent of tomorrow. At Kollmorgen, we cultivate a collaborative and inclusive environment where innovation thrives and every individual is valued. Our commitment to professional growth and development ensures that you will have the opportunity to advance your career while working on cutting-edge automation solutions.
We are looking for a Solution Architect to be part of a dynamic team that is passionate about making a difference in the world of AGVs and AMRs.Position Overview
As a Solution Architect, you will be part of our Engineering department, along with the other 70+ engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications and web services. You will work in the Engineering team, reporting directly to the Director of Engineering and working alongside the Lead Solution Architect and other system architects situated in other teams.
In this position, your main mission is to design and guide the implementation of effective, scalable solutions that align with business goals and architectural standards to enable customer value. You will step into a pivotal role where your work will shape the architectural future of our company - be the driving force behind reimagining our technology landscape and building the architectural runway in our journey to accelerate growth in the AGV and AMR market.
What does success look like in this position: Aligned Solution Design: Translate business requirements into scalable, maintainable technical solutions that align with architectural vision and strategic goals.
Architectural Contribution: Design and document system components and integrations that support the architectural runway and enable efficient development.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Provide architectural guidance to product owners, engineers, UX designers, and data scientists to ensure cohesive and effective solution delivery.
Technical Leadership: Participate in architectural reviews and technical assessments, contributing to high-quality decision-making and solution integrity.
Knowledge Sharing: Actively contribute to Communities of Practice and foster knowledge exchange across architecture and engineering teams.
Innovation Awareness: Stay current with emerging technologies and propose improvements that enhance system performance, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and customer experience.
Consistency and Standards: Ensure architectural consistency across teams by aligning with enterprise standards and collaborating with the Lead Solution Architect and other System Architects.
To achieve the mission and success of this position, we believe you already have: Educational background in Computer science, IT, Engineering, or equivalent;
At least 5 years of experience working with solution architecture, system design, or software engineering;
Strong understanding of architectural principles, design patterns, and modern software development practices;
Experience working in Scrum/SAFe environment;
Experience with technical leadership;
Ability to communicate complex technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Strong collaboration and communication skills;
Ability to anticipate, address, and solve complex problems;
Drive to challenge the status quo to create breakthrough innovations;
Flexibility and adaptability in changing circumstances.
We find it beneficial if you have: Familiarity with cloud platforms, microservices, APIs, and integration strategies;
Experience working with AGV and AMR, or warehouse management and intralogistics systems.
Proven experience in risk assessment and designing products that align with regulatory frameworks, for example secure-by-design methodologies and isolation through separation of concerns.
We see that our ideal candidates are committed to personal & professional growth, and they share our core values and genuine enthusiasm for innovation.
Our Commitment to Your Well-Being
At Kollmorgen, we prioritize your well-being and professional growth. We offer a range of benefits including Innovation Day to explore new ideas, a free office gym, engaging company events, group workout sessions, career opportunities, and online learning with Coursera. Additionally, we provide flexible working hours, a structured hybrid work model, 30-days vacation, work-time reduction, wellness allowance, home equipment, free parking and bicycle garage, and additional benefits like collective agreement and occupational pension. To learn more, please refer to this job advertisement on our career site.
Additional Information
Full time employment | Based in Mölndal, Sweden
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis, so be sure to apply early. We're excited to hear from you!
Please submit your application in English.
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile SolutionsWe offer a complete automation solution for AGV and AMR providers. Our NDC Solutions platform is a proven platform that enables efficient and reliable vehicle automation with increased performance. It includes all hardware, software, and navigation technologies necessary to automate a vehicle fleet. The platform has been installed in a vast variety of material handling sites and vehicles across the globe. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kollmorgen Automation AB
(org.nr 556114-2778), http://kollmorgen.com/agv Arbetsplats
Kollmorgen - Autonomous Mobile Solutions Jobbnummer
9357959