Solution Architect
Dassault Systemes AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dassault Systemes AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
As a Solution Architect within our Nordics services organization, your primary responsibility will be the design and architecting of technical solutions for clients based on customer analysis of the current ways of working.
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides businesses and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform leverages the Company's world-leading 3D software applications to transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. With its online architecture, the 3DEXPERIENCE environment helps businesses to test and evaluate - anywhere in the development lifecycle of a product or service - the eventual experience they will deliver to their customers. In short, 3DEXPERIENCE powers the next-generation capabilities that drive today's Experience Economy.
We are currently seeking to fill two positions for Solution Architects with comparable skill sets.
Role Description & Responsibilities
Define and propose a transformation path toward an integrated global solution, enabling the customer to achieve business objectives leveraging 3DS know-how and technologies powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform
Coverage of the whole business processes with the expected business value while guaranteeing the final workability and relevancy of the solution specifically for manufacturing
Create a solution that answers to the functional specification, scheduled delivery time, and proposed budget
Work in areas related to ENOVIA, CATIA and ECAD integrations to handle different business scenarios. Experience in Product structure Integration, Cadence and 3DX integration is needed
Contribute with business consultant to capture customer business processes. Challenge customer business processes in regard to value creation and business transformation
Assess customer opportunity in regards of feasibility, value and risks and deliver/support business and application consultant development of functional specifications to be implemented.
Leverage collaboration between 3DS organization around a common view of the solution architecture for project success and customer satisfaction
Ensure the solution is proactively delivered through product implementation. Ensure to stick to out of the box solution implementation as much as possible and reduce unnecessary customizations
Qualifications
Proven experience as a Solution Architect, Industry Process Consultant, or similar role, with consulting experience in PLM projects
Strong expertise in designing and architecting technical solutions using 3DEXPERIENCE Software along with either CATIA, ENOVIA or ECAD/MCAD
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think strategically and analytically combined with excellent communication and presentation skills, able to articulate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Good knowledge of industry standards & business processes
Proficient in English and Swedish language
Flexible to travel
What's in it for you
An international and diverse working environment in a collaborative team
Flexible working hours with hybrid working model, a good work-life balance and comprehensive benefits package
Extensive skills and career development programs to build your journey with us
Interested? Click on "Apply" to upload your application documents. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dassault Systemes AB
(org.nr 556444-9014) Jobbnummer
9111088