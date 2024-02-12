Solution Architect
2024-02-12
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - our customers, co-workers, and suppliers.
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development (SCD) is one of the business units at IKEA Supply and we are on an exciting journey! In Supply Chain Development we run and manage processes and solutions, securing excellence in operations as we are the home base to operational and expert functions, all providing preconditions for our integrated value chain. We develop the" supply the offer" processes and secure continuous improvements. Furthermore, we take the lead in keeping the business transformation on behalf of Supply together, by defining the prerequisites for the future IKEA operating model. And finally, we keep together the innovation and exploration agenda for 'what's next' in the supply chain. All of this is done with a strong end-to-end approach with stakeholders from across the total IKEA eco system.
About Area Procurement Development
Procurement Development is part of Supply Chain Development. We manage and develop procurement management capabilities, processes and relate d digital solutions. Our mission is to secure the total supplier lifecycle from beginning to end of cooperation. This comprises of all major activities such as supplier sourcing, category strategy development, supplier relationship management and deviation management.
Job Description
We are now looking for a highly motivated Solution Architect with an entrepreneurial spirit to join our Solution Architecture team, within Procurement Development area. You will be part of digital product team(s). This is a unique chance to be in the lead as we move towards a new foundation that will help us today and in the future. You will work closely with our digital product leaders, business analyst and team in your everyday work, and you will be a part of exciting initiatives by designing cost-efficient and reliable digital products keeping business priorities in the center.
The assignment as Solution Architect:
In collaboration with stakeholders, bring ideas or business needs into business value through solutions.
Understand the digital product leader's overall application portfolio, business priorities, and success measures to design robust architectures and solutions.
Proactively identify and advise on opportunities to deliver better business result (e.g. related to technology trends and players, roadmaps, customer value, cost, benefits, impact, risks, dependencies).
Secure, develop and review high-level design to support running business and provide guidance towards service improvements and service transition.
Collaborate with other Solution Architects and Enterprise Architects ensuring that the product/platform adheres to the Technology Architecture.
Communicate the solution architectures and transition roadmaps to relevant internal and external stakeholders within and across organization(s).
Govern and seek understanding, agreement to ensure aligned and consistent solution implementations across IKEA.
Support and be part of projects, initiatives and take responsibility for securing IKEA's architecture vision and goals.
In a close dialog with stakeholders create and shape business and IT-related ideas into current state, future state, and transition states to guide the detailed design and delivery of solutions.
Qualifications
Are you the right candidate?
Are you someone who loves to provide simple solution to complex problems? Can you decode technical architectural diagram in a way that everyone in our team understand what, how and why? Do you like to share knowledge, learn every day and take pride in contributing to the team's success?
Do you want to play a key role in securing our products meet our architectural guidelines, fulfil business needs and are available when our user needs support Do you have an ability to influence and interact with strong stakeholders?
We believe that you have:
A solid programming and development background and understand the Software development processes and of solution architecture concepts.
Working experience on Web technology, Cloud platform and SaaS solutions.
Knowledge of data integration approaches like ODI, Kafka, MFT and API.
Practical experience working in Agile and DevOps.
A passion about technology; trends & constantly keep you updated in how new technology can be utilized to bring value in a modern enterprise system landscape.
Good understanding about system integrations and can discuss technical interfaces on the needed detail level.
Excellent analytical skills and apply a systematic approach to think through end-to-end solution architecture, encompassing all necessary solution components.
Strong stakeholders' management skills.
Experience from global implementation projects or larger solutions/platforms.
Working experience on Supplier collaboration and/or supplier relationship management products or software would be an advantage.
Additional information
Are you interested in applying for this IKEA role?
This is full time permanent position based in Älmhult, Sweden. We look forward to receiving your application in English latest 26th of February.
For more information about the role, please contact Hiring Manager, Krishnan Mahadevan at Krishnan.mahadevan at Krishnan.mahadevan@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Ellinor Asschier at Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
